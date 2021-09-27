Website Logo
  • Monday, September 27, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 447,194
Total Cases 33,678,786
Today's Fatalities 276
Today's Cases 26,041
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 447,194
Total Cases 33,678,786
Today's Fatalities 276
Today's Cases 26,041

Entertainment

British Asian actress Parminder Nagra set to topline ITV’s new crime drama series DI Ray

Parminder Nagra (Photo by JB Lacroix/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

British Asian actress Parminder Nagra, known for her role in Gurinder Chadha’s Bend It Like Beckham (2002) and US medical drama ER, has signed on to star in a new ITV crime drama series, titled DI Ray.

The actress is set to play the lead character of police officer Rachita Ray in the series. Her character takes on a case that forces her to confront a personal conflict between her British identity and her South Asian heritage through the underworld of Birmingham, reports a publication. Nagra said she is looking forward to getting back to the UK for the project.

Set in Birmingham, DI Ray is a four-part series that comes from Maya Sondhi and Jed Mercurio, the pair behind Line of Duty. It will track a murder investigation whilst exploring the emotive subject of racism in the workplace. It asks difficult questions about what it is like to be British but feel like the ‘other’, while taking viewers through the murky underworld of Birmingham.

DI Ray is penned by Sondhi. As a British Asian woman from Birmingham, this upcoming project is deeply personal for her, she said. “It is only in the past 10 years or so I have really been able to truly embrace my heritage. So much of this show is my story and in telling it honestly, I hope others from all different backgrounds will relate,” the writer said.

Alex Pillai, who has directed episodes of Bridgerton and Riverdale, is onboard to direct the series and Charlotte Surtees will produce, with Mercurio set to executive produce via his HTM Television alongside Black Mirror’s Madonna Baptiste.

“Everyone at HTM Television is thrilled to be collaborating with writer Maya Sondhi, director Alex Pillai and star Parminder Nagra on such a thought-provoking series. DI Ray is first and foremost a thriller, while Maya’s writing poses complex and timely questions about the nature of personal ethnic identity,” said Mercurio.

The team is looking at filming in the UK’s Midlands later this year.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Boxing legend Mike Tyson joins the cast of Karan Johar’s upcoming production Liger
Entertainment
Chris Hemsworth, Sam Hargrave and the Russo Brothers return for Extraction 2
Entertainment
Netflix drops the first-look of Madhuri Dixit starrer Finding Anamika
Entertainment
Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni’s Most Eligible Bachelor sets October 15 release date
Entertainment
Sanjay Leela Bhansali recalls childhood memory of watching a film shoot that inspired him to…
Entertainment
Dev Patel on The Green Knight and his upcoming directorial debut Money Man
Entertainment
Trailer of Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Sonam Bajwa starrer Honsla Rakh is…
Entertainment
Exclusive: “I’m happy it wasn’t dragged,” says actor Param Singh as his show…
Entertainment
Salman Khan’s guest appearance in Antim turned into a full-length role
Entertainment
Pratik Gandhi starrer Bhavai receives show-cause notice from CBFC for flouting certification rules
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan takes home a hefty paycheque for his next with Sajid Nadiadwala
Entertainment
Radhika Apte wraps up filming her next Forensic
Eastern Eye

Videos

Rithvik Dhanjani on his audio series Buri Nazar, if he…
Mamta Handa on her chat show Be You, experience of…
Pranutan Bahl on Helmet, its direct-to-digital release, if Salman Khan…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Boxing legend Mike Tyson joins the cast of Karan Johar’s…
Chris Hemsworth, Sam Hargrave and the Russo Brothers return for…
British Asian actress Parminder Nagra set to topline ITV’s new…
Netflix drops the first-look of Madhuri Dixit starrer Finding Anamika
Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni’s Most Eligible Bachelor sets October…
Sanjay Leela Bhansali recalls childhood memory of watching a film…