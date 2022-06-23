Website Logo
  • Thursday, June 23, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

British Airways staff at Heathrow vote to strike this summer

Air passengers across Europe have already faced lengthy delays and cancellations of hundreds of flights in recent weeks.

The strike would likely take place during the peak summer holiday period over the next two months (Photo by JOHN D MCHUGH/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Krishna bhanu

British Airways staff at London’s Heathrow airport voted on Thursday to strike over pay, threatening disruption at one of Europe’s busiest aviation hubs during an already chaotic summer for air travellers.

Air passengers across Europe have already faced lengthy delays and cancellations of hundreds of flights in recent weeks as airports struggle to cope with a shortage of trained staff and strong post-pandemic demand.

Any strike at Heathrow is likely to add to the pressure.

The proposed industrial action relates to less than half of the airline’s Heathrow-based check-in and ground staff in largely customer-facing roles, including assisting passengers and handling baggage.

The GMB union said 95% of BA staff at Heathrow airport who voted backed strike action after BA failed to roll back a 10% pay cut imposed during the pandemic. Around 700 workers had been balloted, of whom 80% voted.

The strike would likely take place during the peak summer holiday period over the next two months, GMB said, warning Heathrow would likely face a “summer of strikes”. Workers must give two weeks’ notice to BA before carrying out any strike.

The news also comes in a week when much of Britain’s rail network is crippled by industrial action as union bosses and train operators face off over demands that workers’ pay increases to keep pace with surging inflation.

“We’re extremely disappointed with the result,” British Airways, owned by International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) ICAG.L, said in an emailed statement.

“Despite the extremely challenging environment … we made an offer of a 10% payment which was accepted by the majority of other colleagues. We are fully committed to work together to find a solution.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said British Airways should make contingency plans to minimise disruption.

GMB said British Airways’ senior management had had their pre-pandemic salaries reinstated while ground staff hadn’t. IAG Chief Executive Luis Gallego received total pay of 1.1 million pounds ($1.4 million) in 2021, the company’s most recent annual report showed.

“BA have tried to offer our members crumbs from the table in the form of a 10% one-off bonus payment, but this doesn’t cut the mustard,” GMB National Officer Nadine Houghton said in a statement.

A Heathrow spokesperson said the airport would “support British Airways to minimise any potential disruption to passengers.”

Demand for air travel has been stronger than expected as Heathrow separately on Thursday raised its forecast for passenger numbers this year to 54.4 million from 53 million previously.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Racism in aid sector is real, it must be challenged at every level, says damning…
News
‘Largest python ever’ captured in US’ Florida: It’s 18 feet long, weighs 215 pounds and…
News
‘The critics need to keep an open mind about the policy’: Boris Johnson defends asylum…
News
Scottish MP launches consultation on bill to pardon thousands of ‘witches’ convicted centuries ago
News
Bollywood stars break stigma and speak out about having thalassaemia minor
News
Prince William and Kate’s first official joint portrait released: The duo says they are ‘delighted’
News
British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell deserve at least 30 years sentence for sex trafficking…
News
Kylie Jenner faces severe backlash for wasting $70M on a private jet for…
UK
UK couple jailed for enslaving 29 people in Bristol house known as ‘gate…
News
Zahawi terms proposed teachers’ strike as ‘unforgivable’ and ‘irresponsible’
US
Meet Anjali Chaturvedi: Indian-American legal expert Joe Biden nominated for key post
News
Rochdale sex offender argues against deportation saying his son needs a ‘role model’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
London has produced the most Wimbledon winners since 1877!
Racism in aid sector is real, it must be challenged…
‘Largest python ever’ captured in US’ Florida: It’s 18 feet…
No ranking points on offer but Wimbledon no exhibition
British number one Norrie finding his feet on grass ahead…
‘The critics need to keep an open mind about the…