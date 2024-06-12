  • Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Trending Now:  

Comment

‘Britain’s future relies on the people in the workforce’

The property development leader analyses the Conservative and Labour manifestos

Kamal Pankhania restates the importance of helping Britain’s first-time buyers in the property market (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: KAMAL PANKHANIA

LIKE millions across the country, I have been closely observing this general election, which comes at an important crossroads in our country’s future.

The COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and a cost-of-living crisis have impacted us all, and it has never been more important to look forward to our future with optimism. This election is our opportunity to do so.

I am pleased to see the discussion around housing being a live issue during the election so far. Homeownership is vital to developing a society in which everyone has an active stake, and there is a consensus that more homes need to be built. Labour has recently unveiled its ‘Freedom to Buy’ scheme and pledged to build 1.5 million new homes. The Conservative Party’s manifesto states that they will create a £1 billion scheme which will enable first-time buyers to buy a home with a 5 per cent deposit. In addition to this, the manifesto also includes the removal of stamp duty on houses up to the value of £425,000.

I have personally spoken to the Prime Minister about the importance of helping Britain’s first-time buyers in the property market through this policy, and I am pleased to see it form part of the plan for the next government. As a leader in the property development sector, Westcombe has always been actively engaged in making sure that the British housing sector is as healthy and accessible as possible. We understand how important it is we reform the planning system to make it easier to build the houses that our society needs.

Kamal Pankhania

Our economy is still recovering from the aftermath of repeated lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic, which left millions without work. Britain’s future relies on making sure that we have as many people in the workforce as possible, and I have been pleased to see that job creation has been a constant theme throughout the election so far. With the employment rate gradually improving since the pandemic, we can have reason to be optimistic. We can continue to look forward to a stronger economy with inflation at its lowest since September 2021.

The Conservative manifesto includes a number of pledges, including another 2p off employee national insurance, which is expected to equal £1,350 for the average worker earning £35,000 and the creation of a Small Businesses Commissioner, which will help small and medium-sized enterprises struggling with cash flow.

The war in Ukraine had serious repercussions on British energy prices, and I have been saddened to hear stories of fellow citizens being unable to pay their energy bills. We were fortunate to have help through the Energy Bills Support Scheme, which helped shield households from severe price increases and gave them a £400 discount.

Kamal Pankhania with Rishi Sunak

We also saw the introduction of the Energy Act in October, which incentivises the energy industry to invest in low-carbon heat pumps. This could potentially help households save £5.6 billion by 2028, coupled with a manifesto commitment to investing £1.1 billion into the Green Industries Accelerator to support and ensure Britain’s energy transition. The Labour Party has also unveiled its plan to create Great British Energy with the help of a time-limited windfall tax on oil and gas giants, which will aim to alleviate the pressures caused by energy bills.

The country is at a critical juncture, and it is important that whoever forms the next government continues to lead the UK with confidence.

(The author is the CEO of Westcombe Group)

Related Stories

Comment
The hidden wiring of Indian democracy
Comment
Innovation report sparks major debate on policies
Comment
‘Post Office inquiry is ignoring racism’
Comment
How Nehru set a precedent to curb individual freedom
Comment
Operation Shikar: Tackling India’s illegal wildlife trade
Comment
Gardening leave or something more sinister … why has LBC fallen out of love with…
News
Sunder Katwala: Middle east conflict puts faith and society in the spotlight
Comment
Can the ‘ripple effect’ of culture and kindness within business lead to a…
Comment
If Labour has the power to delay the Rwanda plan, why don’t they…
HEADLINE STORY
Comment: Politicising counter-extremism puts us all at risk
Comment
Hunt’s budget seeks to facilitate much-needed long-term growth for UK
Comment
British Asian Trust committed to tackle poverty, inequality and injustice in south Asia

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Grant Shapps
‘Super majority’ for Labour can give Starmer ‘unchecked power’, warns…
heatwave-disabled-people
People with disabilities hit hard by heatwaves: Study
Businesswomen endorse Rachel Reeves as first female chancellor
GitHub partners with Infosys to open centre in India
Russia-Ukraine conflcit
Two Indian nationals recruited by Russian army killed in Ukraine
Militant killed, seven security personnel injured in Kashmir clashes

Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using Ad Blocker or some other adblocking software which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We strive to deliver high-quality content and experiences. To help us continue, please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker.  We use non-intrusive ads to keep our content free.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We need money to operate the site, and almost all of it comes from our online advertising.

Please add EasternEye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×