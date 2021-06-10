Website Logo
  Thursday, June 10, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 359,695
Total Cases 29,183,121
Today's Fatalities 6,138
Today's Cases 93,896
News

Britain’s airlines say extra support needed to protect jobs

FILE PHOTO: British Airways planes are seen at the Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

By: SattwikBiswal

AIRLINES based in Britain have told the government they will need industry-specific support to help them protect tens of thousands of jobs if Covid-19 rules continue to keep travel markets shut.

Companies including British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair are in a crisis after Britain’s plans to restart travel on May 17 following a 4-and-half month ban on foreign holidays fell far short of their hopes.

Britons are still discouraged from travelling to most countries, and since the May reopening, the government has tightened the rules, removing one of the few destinations that was open, Portugal, from a safe travel list.

As July and August approach, the months when airlines make most of their profits, there are worries the summer season may be lost for a second year in a row, risking airline viability and jobs.

“If a meaningful reopening is not possible during the summer … then targeted economic support will be essential to ensure UK airlines are able to reach the point when a restart is possible, in order to protect many tens of thousands of jobs,” industry lobby Airlines UK said in a letter to chancellor Rishi Sunak on Thursday (10).

At the end of September, government support schemes to protect jobs are also due to end, a worry for airlines that might still be grounded due to foreign travel restrictions.

Airlines UK said it wanted Sunak to extend furlough for aviation workers to the end of April 2022, give airlines longer to repay Covid-19 government loans, and launch a “restart grant” scheme to help airlines pay to maintain planes they cannot use.

In the letter, the airlines said their preference would be for travel to restart and be unrestricted for vaccinated people. But recent government policy and comments suggest this is unlikely to happen.

That puts UK airlines at a disadvantage to peers in Europe, as countries there begin to allow more travel, while Britain sticks with its 10-day quarantine and testing requirements.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

