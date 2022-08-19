Website Logo
  • Friday, August 19, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Britain faces ‘humanitarian crisis’ as energy costs soar, says health lobby

“Many people could face the awful choice between skipping meals to heat their homes and having to live in cold, damp and very unpleasant conditions.”

Stove. Cook stove. Modern kitchen stove with blue flames burning.

By: Melvin Samuel

Britain faces a “humanitarian crisis” this winter when the difficult choices forced upon low-income households by soaring energy bills could cause serious physical and mental illness, a healthcare lobby group said on Friday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resisted calls to provide more support to households struggling with higher bills, insisting his government will leave major financial decisions to the next prime minister who takes office in early September.

“The country is facing a humanitarian crisis,” said Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, which represents organisations across the healthcare sector.

“Many people could face the awful choice between skipping meals to heat their homes and having to live in cold, damp and very unpleasant conditions,” Taylor said in a statement.

The situation could cause outbreaks of respiratory conditions, mental illness, worsen children’s life chances and add to pressure on the already stretched state-run National Health Service (NHS), he added. Read full story

A spokesperson at Britain’s health department said the government was already helping households through a 37-billion-pound ($44 billion) cost-of-living support package announced in May and was also working to increase NHS capacity

Britain’s average annual household energy bills — covering both gas and electricity — look set to double again to more than 4,000 pounds ($4,766) by January, exacerbating inflation which already topped 10% in July.

Facing growing pressure, Johnson’s government said last week it was working on a cost-of-living support package for the next prime minister to consider, while the opposition Labour Party wants to recall parliament to freeze energy bills.

The NHS Confederation said it was concerned that “fuel poverty”, in the absence of further government support, would cause more deaths associated with cold homes, which are currently estimated at around 10,000 a year.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
‘I want to continue cooking and feed people for as long as I can,’ says…
HEADLINE STORY
Salman Rushdie attack suspect pleads not guilty to attempted murder, assault
News
Beware of thirdhand smoke – just touching or being in contact with smoke-stained clothing can…
HEADLINE STORY
Rishi Sunak takes time out of campaign for Janmashtami temple visit in UK
News
Britain sets out roadmap for self driving vehicle usage by 2025
News
More than 50 migrants aged over 30 registered as children on arrival in UK, data…
News
Minneapolis Public Schools defends policy to sack white teachers first
News
Investigation underway to identify this Chelsea fan who made alleged racist gesture at…
News
Kolkata-born Amol Rajan is new host of BBC’s University Challenge quiz
News
Salma al-Shehab sentenced to 34 years in prison for using Twitter was reported…
HEADLINE STORY
‘I am here to kill the queen,’ Windsor Castle intruder told police
HEADLINE STORY
Rushdie attacker says ‘surprised’ author survived
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
‘I want to continue cooking and feed people for as…
Salman Rushdie attack suspect pleads not guilty to attempted murder,…
Imran Khan’s PTI hired CIA veteran to lobby, manage US…
Sex, gore, killings: Paddy Considine says House of the Dragon…
Boycott calls for Hindi films has become a joke, undermines…
Gandhi statue outside Hindu temple in New York vandalised in…