  Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Business

Brightsun Travel to launch new campaign to showcase Saudi Arabia to UK travellers

Deepak Nangla and Abdullah Ibrahim Alhagbani

By: Pramod Thomas

BRIGHTSUN TRAVEL has partnered with the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) to launch a multi-channel marketing campaign showcasing Saudi Arabia to UK travellers, the company said in a statement.

A MoU agreement in this regard was signed at the November 2021 UK World Travel Market by STA CEO Abdullah Ibrahim Alhagbani and Brightsun Travel managing director Deepak Nangla.

The Hounslow-based travel services company already has a historic relationship with Saudi Arabia, in promoting pilgrimages as part of the growing Halal tourism sector.

“As the travel industry start to recover from the pandemic, there could not be a better time for Saudi Arabia to showcase its historic part and its bold new future. Saudi Arabia is a hidden gem in the Middle East, and we are proud to be associated with its unveiling over the next few years,” said Nangla.

“We anticipate that the UK will be make a significant contribution to tourism numbers in Saudi over the next decade, in line with the Saudi Arabia 2030 vision.”

Alhagbani has described the partnership as “the beginning of a long and successful journey.”

According to the statement, the campaign will include the chance to enter a consumer competition with a once in a lifetime prize of a luxury 5-star twin-centre holiday for two people, a national TV advertising campaign showcasing the breath-taking landscapes, ancient natural beauty, and sports and diving adventures.

Besides, the company will promote offers across various platforms to suit both budget or luxury holidays, along with stopovers and multi-centre trips within Saudi Arabia.

Eastern Eye

