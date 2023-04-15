Bridgerton fame Shonda Rhimes to receive BAFTA special award, confirms Krishnendu Majumdar

The honour comes just ahead of the May 4 debut of her newest offering, the Bridgerton prequel series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story on Netflix.

Shonda Rhimes (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

TV creator, producer, and author Shonda Rhimes has been selected to receive a BAFTA Special Award as part of a tribute event scheduled for May 3.

As per a US-based media company, the event, a return of BAFTA’s in-person awards presentations in North America, will feature a fireside chat and cocktail reception for an invited industry audience.

As per BAFTA, the Special Awards are honorary prizes given to “those who have made a significant, inspiring and outstanding contribution to film, games and television” through a specific project or through their work.

“Shonda’s trailblazing work has captured our hearts and inspired audiences around the world. As a ground-breaking producer, showrunner, and writer, her impact on the landscape of modern global television is simply unparalleled,” said Kathryn Busby, chair of the board for BAFTA North America.

BAFTA chair Krishnendu Majumdar added: “Shonda has built the foundation and platform to launch global careers and has created the opportunity for new voices and talents to thrive in this industry. She has raised the bar, set the standard, and it is simply impossible to think of a television industry without her creative force, talent, and vision behind it.”

The honour comes just ahead of the May 4 debut of her newest offering, the Bridgerton prequel series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story on Netflix.