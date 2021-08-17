Website Logo
  Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Break Point: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari wrap up docu-drama based on Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi

Nitesh Tiwari, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Last month it was announced that filmmakers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari have teamed up with Tennis players Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi for a project titled Break Point. Well, it’s a docu-drama series, and recently, Ashwiny took to Instagram to inform everyone that she has wrapped up the shooting.

She posted, “A year and half journey with @mbhupathi & @leanderpaes comes to an end to only begin a new journey of our friendship for life. First of many as a evolving producer. @niteshtiwari22 & I co – directing for the first time. Writing and documenting a story of two extremely talented champions in form a Docu drama. Again a first for Nitesh, Piyush and me. We are filled with immense gratitude that along with our studio partners @zee5 we could pull this massive production across the world in these trying times of pandemic.”

She further wrote, “A big thankyou to our biggest backbone @varun.shetty.1840 @kavanahalpara @raiajayg & my fabulous Production, Direction, Accounts team, Bimal Parekh at @earthskynotes and thankyou to Collective Artist Network for packaging this web series and every single sports partner, sports person, line producers across the world who made #Breakpoint happen. Hope you enjoy the series coming soon on @zee5 as much as we enjoyed hearing and speaking to the world champions in Indian tennis. Aspiration. Inspiration. Onwards and upwards to Indian sports.”

Mahesh Bhupathi also posted on Instagram, “It’s a Wrap !!! Thank you @ashwinyiyertiwari @niteshtiwari22 , after spending so much time and effort over the last 18 months there is no doubt in my mind it could have only been you to tell the story. Can’t wait to see it 😉. Stay Tuned . Coming soon on @zee5 @leanderpaes @earthskynotes.”

Break Point will premiere on Zee5.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has earlier helmed films like Nil Battey Sannata, Bareilly Ki Barfi, and Panga, and Nitesh Tiwari has directed movies like Chillar Party, Bhoothnath Returns, Dangal, and Chhichhore.

