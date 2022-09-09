Website Logo
  • Friday, September 09, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Brahmastra brings bad luck to Indian cinema operators, PVR and Inox investors lose $100 mn in a jiffy

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is produced on a massive budget of ₹410 crores ($50 million approx).

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra (Photo credit: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in central characters, Brahmastra was set to open big in Indian theatres. The makers had high expectations from the lavishly mounted film and were confident that the fantasy adventure drama would end Hindi cinema’s dry spell at the ticket window. But looks like it is going to worsen the situation for the already stressed industry.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva is taking down investors of PVR and Inox with itself. These are the same theatre chains that claimed a record-breaking pre-booking of tickets for the film. However, with early reviews criticizing the film for having just flash and no fire, India’s largest theater chains PVR and Inox cumulatively lost over ₹800 crore ($100 million approx) in market capitalization on Friday, the same day when the film entered theatres across India, and some key markets overseas.

Brahmastra, which was in production for several years, is produced on a monumental budget of ₹410 crores ($50 million approx). But if trade experts are to be believed, the film is not going to rake in more than ₹150-200 ($25-$30 million approx) crores, which is half of the total cost splurged on its production.

A media note by Elara Capital says, “The lifetime box office for the film is estimated to be in a wide range of ₹130-200 crore ($22-$30 million approx), based on the strong advances. This analysis was made before the tepid response the film received from critics.

Panning the film, noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the film a ‘king-sized disappointment’. Brahmāstra is a king-sized disappointment… High on VFX, low on content (second half nosedives) … Brahmāstra could’ve been a game changer, but, alas, it’s a missed opportunity… All gloss, no soul.”

However, Karan Taurani of Elara Capital is hopeful that a positive world-of-mouth can change the film’s fate to some extent. “We believe a positive word of mouth and audience acceptance can help the film breach the upper end,” he concluded.

In addition to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in important roles, and Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna in important cameos.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Hollywood News
Pete Davidson ‘dumped Kim Kardashian because she’s 20 years older, has four kids, and was…
MUSIC
“Extremely groundbreaking and very important for Indian music industry and my career,” says elated rapper…
Hollywood News
Olivia Wilde denies cheating on Jason Sudeikis with Harry Styles: ‘Our relationship was over long…
News
Sylvester Stallone to Daniel Craig, Hollywood celebs mourn demise of Queen Elizabeth II
Hollywood News
Angelina Jolie reportedly tipped off paparazzi about her relationship with Brad Pitt in 2005 while…
Entertainment
KRK’s son pleads for release of father; says ‘some people are torturing to kill my…
Hollywood News
Zac Efron reveals he suffered from ‘bad depression’ while training for Baywatch
Entertainment
Folk singer Amar Arshi accuses Badshah of taking entire credit for the success…
Hollywood News
Zac Efron responds to plastic surgery rumours on his jaw and remarkable change…
Entertainment
Tom Hanks reveals ‘Forrest Gump 2’ had been a serious possibility for 40…
Hollywood News
Catherine Keener joins Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga on the cast of Joker…
Hollywood News
Ricky Martin sues nephew who accused him of incest and harassment for $20…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Brahmastra brings bad luck to Indian cinema operators, PVR and…
Four arrested in connection with India-Pakistan cricket violence in Leicester
11 Cancer symptoms you shouldn’t ignore – according to the…
Sadiq Khan to come up with book on tackling climate…
Waking up tired after a good night’s sleep? You may…
Pete Davidson ‘dumped Kim Kardashian because she’s 20 years older,…