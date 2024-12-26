Boxing Day: Liverpool eye win; Arsenal and Spurs face key tests

Liverpool enter the festive period atop the Premier League table for the first time since the 2020/21 season.

On Boxing Day, they host Leicester City, aiming to maintain their four-point lead over second-placed Chelsea.

Mohamed Salah’s outstanding form has been instrumental in Liverpool’s campaign.

The Egyptian forward is the first Premier League player to record double figures in both goals (15) and assists (11) before Christmas, bolstering Liverpool’s hopes of extending their lead.

Leicester, managed by Ruud van Nistelrooy, are struggling despite an initial boost under their new boss. They have collected just one point from their last three matches, conceding nine goals.

Currently sitting two points above the relegation zone, Leicester face an uphill battle at Anfield, a venue where they last secured a win in 2000.

Arsenal, meanwhile, head into their Friday match against Ipswich with a significant setback. Bukayo Saka, who has contributed nine goals and 13 assists this season, suffered a hamstring injury during their recent 5-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

Manager Mikel Arteta acknowledged the challenge ahead, stating, "It's going to be a really good exercise for all of us to think about ways to overcome another challenge." Arsenal, third in the table, will look to Gabriel Martinelli and others to step up in Saka's absence.

Tottenham, recovering from a heavy 6-3 loss to Liverpool, face a tough away fixture against Nottingham Forest.

Forest, under Nuno Espirito Santo, have climbed to fourth in the league, winning seven of their last 10 games.

Known for their defensive solidity, they have conceded fewer goals than all but Liverpool and Arsenal this season. Reflecting on his team’s strong form, Nuno remarked, "You never know what's going to happen in the game, but we’re showing we can compete."

Elsewhere, Manchester City and Manchester United, both enduring challenging spells, seek to find momentum in their respective matches.

City host Everton, while United travel to Wolves. Chelsea, in second place, face Fulham, looking to close the gap on Liverpool.

The festive fixtures mark a critical juncture in the Premier League, with teams navigating packed schedules and injuries as they aim to strengthen their positions heading into the new year.

