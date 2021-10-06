Website Logo
  • Wednesday, October 06, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 449,538
Total Cases 33,871,881
Today's Fatalities 278
Today's Cases 18,833
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 449,538
Total Cases 33,871,881
Today's Fatalities 278
Today's Cases 18,833

CRICKET

Botham questions England desire for ‘ultimate’ Ashes test

Sir Ian Botham (Photo by David Cannon/General Mills via Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

Ashes hero Ian Botham has questioned England players’ desire to confront the “ultimate test” of touring Australia as cricket chiefs try to hammer out an agreement to allow the trip to go ahead.

England are due to play a five-Test series starting in Brisbane on December 8 but concerns over player welfare and Australia’s strict coronavirus restrictions have plunged the tour into doubt.

Players are understood to harbour fears over quarantine, bubble environments and access for families, with even captain Joe Root refusing to commit so far.

The England and Wales Cricket Board will meet this week to decide whether the Ashes can go ahead, with reports suggesting there have been positive talks with Cricket Australia.

Botham, who triumphed in multiple Ashes campaigns and is recognised as one of England’s greatest players, questioned the mentality of the current crop of cricketers.

“I start to wonder maybe if some of these guys don’t fancy the ultimate test,” the 65-year-old former all-rounder wrote in The Daily Telegraph.

“You have to worry about it. To play Test cricket for England is the ultimate and to play against Australia in Australia, and win, is magnificent.

“Australia don’t lose very often in their own backyard. It’s a challenge and if I was in their boots, I’d already have my bags packed.”

Australia has largely sealed its borders to international travellers during the Covid-19 pandemic but Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it would be “flexible and practical” over the tour.

Multi-format England players potentially face months of travelling and living in biosecure bubbles. The T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman starts on October 17 before the Ashes series in December and January.

Australia are the current holders of the Ashes after retaining the urn following a 2-2 draw in England in 2019. They won the last series “Down Under” 4-0 in 2017/18.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Online abuse stopped me from coaching, says Akram
CRICKET
Holding slams ‘arrogant’ England for pulling out of Pakistan tours
CRICKET
England committed to Ashes after Root confirms participation
CRICKET
New Zealand coach says no tension around T20 opener against Pakistan
IPL 2021
Hetmyer steers Delhi Capitals to top of IPL table
CRICKET
Australia ‘flexible and practical’ for Ashes, says minister
IPL 2021
IPL will help England’s World Cup charge, says Tymal Mills
HEADLINE STORY
Sri Lanka minister slams police probe into cricket world cup
Sports
Kohli’s Bangalore claim IPL playoff spot
Sports
Sharma claims victory for India in England Test series
Sports
Feisty India star Ashwin a divisive figure with rare talent
HEADLINE STORY
Yorkshire face charge from ECB over handling of Azeem Rafiq case
Eastern Eye

Videos

Panja Vaishnav Tej on Konda Polam, his experience of working…
Mahesh Bhupathi on his docu-series Break Point, his equation with…
Choreographer Atul Jindal on Kanta Laga, the song getting a…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Eutelsat becomes 2nd largest shareholder in OneWeb
Sadiq Khan calls for thorough inquiry into Met failings
Online abuse stopped me from coaching, says Akram
Ozil aims to address lack of British Asians in football
Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar denied bail in murder case
Sri Lanka probes president’s niece over Pandora claims