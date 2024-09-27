Boris Johnson says he tried to convince Prince Harry to stay in UK

Johnson described the task as a “hopeless” effort

FILE PHOTO: Prince Harry speaks with Boris Johnson during the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London, England. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

FORMER prime minister Boris Johnson has revealed that he made an attempt to stop Prince Harry from leaving the UK and stepping back from his royal duties.

In early 2020, Johnson was asked to speak with the Duke of Sussex and gave him a “man-to-man” talk to persuade him to stay in the UK and continue his royal responsibilities, reported the Telegraph.

Johnson described the task as a “hopeless” effort in his upcoming memoir, Unleashed, due for release next month.

He was reportedly approached by officials from both Buckingham Palace and Downing Street, who believed that Johnson might be able to change Harry’s mind.

The conversation took place during the UK-Africa Investment Summit in January 2020, where Prince Harry made one of his last public appearances as a working royal.

Despite Johnson’s efforts, which included praising Harry’s charitable work with the Invictus Games and Meghan Markle’s efforts in promoting women’s education, Prince Harry was determined to leave.

The very next day, he flew to Canada to join Meghan and their son, Archie.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had previously announced their decision to step back from royal life, stating their intention to become financially independent and live a more private life.

Although the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II, expressed sadness over their departure, they supported the couple’s wish for independence.

Johnson’s memoir recounts the events surrounding the Duke’s decision to leave the UK, noting that, despite his success in other areas like delivering Brexit, he was unable to prevent what became known as “Megxit.”

Since leaving the UK, Harry and Meghan have settled in California. While Meghan returned to the UK for key events, such as the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and funeral, Harry has made several shorter visits, continuing his charitable work.

Johnson’s reflections on his conversation with Prince Harry were part of the book being serialised ahead of the Tory party conference.

The Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on Johnson’s claims.