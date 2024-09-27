  • Friday, September 27, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Boris Johnson says he tried to convince Prince Harry to stay in UK

Johnson described the task as a “hopeless” effort

FILE PHOTO: Prince Harry speaks with Boris Johnson during the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London, England. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

FORMER prime minister Boris Johnson has revealed that he made an attempt to stop Prince Harry from leaving the UK and stepping back from his royal duties.

In early 2020, Johnson was asked to speak with the Duke of Sussex and gave him a “man-to-man” talk to persuade him to stay in the UK and continue his royal responsibilities, reported the Telegraph.

Johnson described the task as a “hopeless” effort in his upcoming memoir, Unleashed, due for release next month.

He was reportedly approached by officials from both Buckingham Palace and Downing Street, who believed that Johnson might be able to change Harry’s mind.

The conversation took place during the UK-Africa Investment Summit in January 2020, where Prince Harry made one of his last public appearances as a working royal.

Despite Johnson’s efforts, which included praising Harry’s charitable work with the Invictus Games and Meghan Markle’s efforts in promoting women’s education, Prince Harry was determined to leave.

The very next day, he flew to Canada to join Meghan and their son, Archie.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had previously announced their decision to step back from royal life, stating their intention to become financially independent and live a more private life.

Although the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II, expressed sadness over their departure, they supported the couple’s wish for independence.

Johnson’s memoir recounts the events surrounding the Duke’s decision to leave the UK, noting that, despite his success in other areas like delivering Brexit, he was unable to prevent what became known as “Megxit.”

Since leaving the UK, Harry and Meghan have settled in California. While Meghan returned to the UK for key events, such as the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and funeral, Harry has made several shorter visits, continuing his charitable work.

Johnson’s reflections on his conversation with Prince Harry were part of the book being serialised ahead of the Tory party conference.

The Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on Johnson’s claims.

Related Stories
UK

Britain’s ‘youngest knife murderers’ jailed for eight years
News

India increases minimum wages for informal sector workers
UK

Plans for Hindu and Sikh crematorium in Harborough
News

India-UK relations celebrated at Labour annual conference
News

Jenrick calls for visa ban on India for failing to take back migrants
News

Baroness Warsi resigns from Conservatives in the House of Lords
News

46, including 37 children, drown in India during Hindu festival
News

Racist laws blamed for wrongful Caribbean deportations: Report
SRI LANKA

Sri Lanka immigration chief arrested over visa contract
News

Musk hits back at UK over reported summit snub and prison policy
UK

Mahmood announces plans to reduce women’s prison population
News

Princess Royal to attend Sense International Gala to support global deafblindness initiatives
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Boris Johnson says he tried to convince Prince Harry to…
The impact of having imposter syndrome
‘Bad Altitude’ review: Aditi Mittal’s show climbs to great heights…
Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment
Savita Singh: ‘Blending eastern melodies with western rhythms is an…
Park Seo-jun Park Seo-jun: ‘I love Bollywood, would visit India if invited’