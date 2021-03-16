Trending Now

Boney Kapoor reveals the first look of Ajith Kumar’s Valimai to be out on the actor’s birthday


Boney Kapoor (Photo by LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images)
Boney Kapoor (Photo by LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images)

By Murtuza Iqbal



Ajith Kumar was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 release Nerkonda Paarvai which was a Tamil remake of Hindi film PINK. The movie was produced by Boney Kapoor, and after the success of Nerkonda Paarvai, the actor-producer duo has teamed up for a movie titled Valimai.

Fans of Ajith have been eagerly waiting for the first look of the film, and recently, Kapoor took to Twitter to inform everyone that the first look will be unveiled on Kumar’s birthday.

Boney Kapoor tweeted, “The first look and the promotions of #Valimai will be initiated from May1st on the occasion of Mr #AjithKumar’s 50th birthday #AK50 @BayViewProjOffl #Vinoth #Niravshah @SureshChandraa @thisisysr @dhilipaction @DoneChannel1.”



Directed by H. Vinoth, Valimai also stars Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda in pivotal roles.



Apart from Valimai, Boney Kapoor is producing two more films this year, Vakeel Saab (Telugu) and Maidaan (Hindi). Vakeel Saab starring Pawan Kalyan is a Telugu remake of the Hindi film PINK and it is slated to release on 9th April 2021.

Talking about Maidaan, the film starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role is all set to hit the big screens on Dussehra this year.















Most Popular

India-England games go behind closed doors because of pandemic

Birthday Special: 5 songs in which Alia Bhatt impressed us with her beautiful voice

YouTube star Lilly Singh wears 'I stand with farmers' mask at Grammys red carpet

No link between AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clotting, says co-developer

Gauahar Khan booked for violating Covid-19 rules, goes for a shoot after being tested positive



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×