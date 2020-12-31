Bolton boy wins Points of Light award from Boris Johnson for his ‘fundraising efforts’

THE fundraising efforts by a Bolton boy has been recognised by the UK prime minister Boris Johnson on Thursday(31).







Milan Kumar, 8, self-published a book ‘Covid Christmas Parade’, about a young boy spreading festive cheer during the pandemic to raise money for the National Literacy Trust to support other children whose literacy and learning have been affected by Covid-19.

He has received a Points of Light award which is given to ‘outstanding’ volunteers ‘making a change in their community’ by the British prime minister.

Earlier, he was praised by the Duchess of Cornwall for completing a marathon lockdown reading challenge.







“I am greatly honoured that the prime minister has recognised my fundraising efforts for the National Literacy Trust. My newly published children’s book on Amazon called ‘Covid Christmas Parade’ is all about a young boy who is determined to bring back his town’s Christmas cheer in light of the pandemic,” said Milan.

“I feel proud knowing I have made a difference to the lives of other children affected by Covid-19 because reading promotes health and well being. I love reading and learning about the world through books and I want to help as many children as possible discover the magic of reading and all the great benefits it comes with.”

Milan, who has already raised £3,000 through his efforts, was inspired to write his book after completing a lockdown challenge in the spring of 2020 to read 50 books over three months.







He has also supported the charity by joining their summer fundraising challenge, #FitforLit, by cycling 50 laps a day (one for each book he read) over ten days around the University of Bolton stadium.

Milan became a Premier League Reading Stars Ambassador for Bolton Wanderers Football Club, as part of the programme the charity runs in partnership with the Premier League to inspire children to get into reading through their love of sport.











