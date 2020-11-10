Bollywood movies whose titles were changed before the release

Murtuza Iqbal







When a film is announced, it is announced with a title that the filmmaker feels suits his/her movie. However, sometimes these titles don’t go down well with a lot of people, and it creates a lot of controversies due to which the filmmakers have to change the title of their movies.

So, today let’s look at the list of films whose titles were changed before the release…

Laxmmi Bomb – Laxmii







Let’s start the list with a recent title change. Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmii was earlier titled as Laxmmi Bomb. However, a lot of people on social media felt that the title hurts their religious sentiments and the movie was facing a lot of backlash on social media. So, the maker decided to title it Laxmii.

Padmavati – Padmaavat







Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat is undoubtedly one of the most controversial films in the history of Indian cinema. A lot of people had a lot of issues with the film and one of them was the title of the movie. The movie was based on a poem named Padmavat by Malik Muhammad Jayasi. So, the makers later decided to title the film Padmaavat.

Mental Hai Kya – Judgementall Hai Kya







Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Judgementall Hai Kya was earlier titled as Mental Hai Kya. However, the Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) has issues with the film’s title, and that’s why it was later changed to Judgementall Hai Kya.

Loveratri – Loveyatri

Salman Khan’s production venture Loveyatri starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain was initially titled Loveratri. However, a PIL was filed against the makers for hurting religious sentiments and making fun of the festival Navratri. So, the makers decided to change the title to Loveyatri.

Ram Leela – Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela

Padmaavat is not the only Sanjay Leela Bhansali film that has faced controversies. Even Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela had made it to the headlines because of the controversy revolving around its title. The movie was first titled Ram Leela but faced a backlash because people thought that it is hurting their religious sentiments. Later, SLB decided to title it Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.





