Bollywood celebs wish their fans Happy Women’s Day

It’s International Women’s Day today day, a lot of celebs like Taapsee Pannu, Ajay Devgn, Kajol and others took to their social media handles to wish their fans Happy Women’s Day.

Taapsee Pannu posted a picture of all the women from her film Thappad and captioned the picture as, “From us… to you… Happy Women’s Day! Make sure you do your bit towards the change you want to see 🙂 We did a bit from our side #Thappad.”

Shilpa Shetty in her Women’s Day post wrote about how women should get equal rights. She posted, “Much like the two parallel lines in an ‘=’ ( EQUAL) sign, all we ask for, is to be considered at par in all that we do. To be given a chance at life and not be killed in the womb. To receive education like our brothers do. To feel safe in our own homes, societies, and countries. To have our ambitions, dreams, and goals be given due importance. To be accorded equal opportunities and not be held back from progressing in our chosen paths. To be paid equally like all our counterparts when the input is equal. A woman’s right to equality has been understated for centuries. It’s 2020! Let’s come together and make it an Egalitarian society as a unified force, to ensure our current and future generations can experience ‘equality’ in reality by pledging to be #EachForEqual. Let’s BE the change we wish to see. Happy Women’s Day! Today and every day💪 #IWD2020 #InternationalWomensDay2020 #womensrights #equality.”

Kajol posted, “To all the women who form my core women’s club! And have raised me in all different ways and taught me different definitions of feminism! Let this day be an acceptance of that. 🙏 #womensclub #itsallus #gratitude.”

Ajay Devgn posted a picture of himself with Kajol and his daughter and captioned it as, “The women in my life- my mother, sisters, wife, teachers & daughter spell strength. Saluting them 🙏🏻”

Kiara Advani wrote on Twitter, “Happy Women’s Day to all you amazing ladies out there! Be yourself and love who you are, you don’t need anyone’s validation but your own! Big love to all of you!”

Irrfan Khan posted a behind the scenes video of the song Kudi Nu Nachne De from his film Angrezi Medium and wrote, “This #InternationalWomensDay, dance to your own beat in your own style, today & everyday!♥ #HappyWomensDay2020 #KudiNuNachneDe 5 days to #AngreziMedium. In cinemas 13th March, 2020. #KareenaKapoorKhan @radhikamadan01 #DeepakDobriyal #DineshVijan #HomiAdajania @itsBhushanKumar.”