Bollywood celebs mourn Wajid Khan’s demise

42-year-old music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame passed away last night. While there are reports that he was suffering for COVID-19, music composer Salim Merchant has stated that he had a kidney infection.

Well, it is surely quite shocking for whole Bollywood and many B-Town celebs took to their social media to mourn the music composer’s demise.

Salman Khan, who was very close to Sajid-Wajid, wrote on Twitter, “Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace …”

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “Shocked at the passing of Wajid Khan .. a bright smiling talent passes away .. duas , prayers and in condolence.”

Priyanka Chopra wrote on Twiiter, “Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai’s laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers. @wajidkhan7.”

Akshay Kumar tweeted, “Shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of #WajidKhan, talented and ever-smiling…gone too soon. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time.”

Parineeti Chopra posted a note on Twitter that read, “Every moment spent with you will be remembered Wajid Bhai. We have sung together at sunset, under the Taj Mahal. That’s the most beautiful memory I am gonna keep of you.”

Arjun Kapoor posted a picture with Sajid-Wajid and captioned it as, “I still can’t believe it… feels like yesterday we were doing sittings for Tevar. One of the warmest & most decent souls I had the pleasure of knowing. Always a smile on his face & a song in his heart… Thank You Wajid bhai for the music & the memories. Rest in peace dear friend.”

Sonam Kapoor posted a picture from Dolly Ki Doli promotions and wrote, “Rest in peace #wajidkhan.”

Shreya Ghoshal in her multiple tweets wrote, “I can’t believe I am writing this. It feels unreal… Wajid bhai, I close my eyes and only see your smiling face. You always saw positivity in any situation, gave so much warmth, happiness and strength to everyone around you. I was a newcomer in the industry when I first met you, but you made me feel like family, so touched by your humility, sensitivity, dedication, unrelenting love for doing good for people, above and beyond being a supremely gifted composer singer. Every time we spoke you said you have made so many beautiful melodies that you want record, you were an unstoppable force of music. I pray that wherever you are, you are resting in peace. May god give strength to the family. This goodbye is too difficult. R.I.P. #WajidKhan.”