Bodhana Sivanandan, 11, becomes youngest woman grandmaster in chess history

Highlights

Bodhana Sivanandan, 11, from Harrow, has become the youngest player ever to earn the Woman Grandmaster (WGM) title

She secured her third and final qualifying norm while playing top board for England at the Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, Uzbekistan

She breaks a record held by Kateryna Lagno and matched by China's Hou Yifan, both of whom achieved WGM status aged 12

She also picked up a second International Master norm in Samarkand, putting her a step closer to chess's higher, gender-open title

Bodhana Sivanandan discovered chess by accident, playing with pieces her father was about to give away. At 11, she's just become the youngest person in history to hold the title of Woman Grandmaster.

What she achieved in Samarkand

Sivanandan sealed the record at the 46th Chess Olympiad, playing all 11 rounds on England's top board — the position reserved for a team's strongest player — and finishing with eight points. The International Chess Federation (FIDE) confirmed she had already passed the 2300 rating threshold required for the WGM title before this event, and Samarkand delivered the third and final norm needed to make it official.

The tournament brought a second prize too: a second International Master (IM) norm, the gender-open title that ranks above both the woman grandmaster and woman international master titles she already holds. Players need three qualifying norms and a rating of at least 2400 to become an international master; Sivanandan now has two of the three.

Asked by FIDE how it felt, she kept her answer characteristically short: she was happy, but wanted to "keep making history" rather than stop here.





11-year-old Bodhana Sivanandan, Board 1 for England:



"In the 1st #ChessOlympiad I was the reserve player, and this time I’m the 1st board player, so it’s the opposite end of the table, but I’m still here to enjoy the Olympiad and playing people from all over the world!" pic.twitter.com/AA9mW8j6lZ

— chess24 (@chess24com) September 17, 2026





The record she just broke

Sivanandan takes the WGM age record from Kateryna Lagno, who has represented both Russia and Ukraine and achieved the title aged 12. China's Hou Yifan matched that age for WGM before going on to become the youngest woman ever to earn the full, gender-open grandmaster title, at 14 — a benchmark Sivanandan has made clear she intends to chase next.

From a discarded chess set to England's top board

The story of how she got here starts with almost nothing. During the 2020 lockdown, a family friend preparing to return to India left behind some belongings, among them an old chess set her father had been ready to give away. "I was fascinated by how the pieces looked, especially the knight and the queen, and I wanted to use them as toys outside of chess," Bodhana has said of that first encounter. Her father, Sivanandan Velayutham, knew only the basics himself and turned to online tutorials to teach her the rules — until, before long, she was beating him.

What followed was rapid by any measure. She entered her first tournament at Harrow Chess Club in July 2021, and within a year, aged seven, won all three under-eight world championships — classical, rapid and blitz — without losing a single game across 24 matches at the European Schools Championship. At eight, she was invited to 10 Downing Street by then-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to help launch a government chess initiative. At nine, she became the youngest person ever to represent England in any sport, selected for the Chess Olympiad in Budapest. Nine-time British Women's Champion Jovanka Houska has said opposing players have told her directly that they're "terrified" of facing Bodhana across the board.

Bodhana Sivanandan, a nine-year-old chess prodigy, competes in the British Chess Championships at St. George's Hall on August 07, 2025 in Liverpool, England. The 111th British Chess Championships are taking place in Liverpool between 31 July to 10 August, with competitors vying for the title in the women's, men's, juniors' and over-60 groups. Organized by the English Chess Federation, the competition has been run annually - apart from war years - since 1904. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The wins against senior players kept coming. In 2023, aged eight, she became the youngest player to avoid defeat against a grandmaster in a competitive game, at the European Rapid and Blitz Championship in Croatia. Last year, at 10, she beat grandmaster Peter Wells at the British Chess Championships, becoming the youngest female player in history to defeat a grandmaster. This July, aged 11 years and four months, she earned her first IM norm at the Dole Open in France and beat grandmaster Marc'Andria Maurizzi — becoming the youngest girl known to defeat a player rated above 2600 in a classical game.

A Tamil family, and an identity she carries onto the board

Sivanandan's family traces its roots to Tiruchirappalli, in Tamil Nadu. Her father moved to Britain in 2007 and works in IT; her mother, Lakshmy Priya, has said plainly that neither parent expected their daughter's talent, since neither of them — both engineering graduates — are particularly good at the game themselves. At major tournaments, Bodhana has been photographed wearing a bindi and the traditional vibhuti marking on her forehead, a visible thread of identity that's travelled with her from a home in Harrow to boards in Samarkand, Budapest and beyond.

She's spoken about the game in unusually practical terms for an 11-year-old, telling FIDE she enjoys the travel it brings and that it connects naturally to what she's learning in school — "it links to loads of school subjects, so it's really useful there as well" — a reminder that alongside the titles, she is, after all, still a full-time schoolgirl.

What's next

Sivanandan's next target is the one still out of reach: the full, gender-open grandmaster title, currently held at the youngest age by American prodigy Abhimanyu Mishra. She has one more IM norm to collect, and a rating still to build toward the 2400 threshold.

This isn't her only title of the year, either. Earlier in 2026, she won the British Women's Championship in Coventry, becoming the youngest player ever to hold that title too. The tributes since Samarkand have reached well beyond chess: former Chancellor Rachel Reeves posted on X, "Huge congratulations Bodhana, a chess superstar and just 11 years old. So pleased to see you continue to progress." On current form, nobody in chess is betting against her getting to grandmaster early, either.