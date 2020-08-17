Bobby Deol aspire to play characters with a lot of substance

Last seen in blockbuster multi-starrer Housefull 4 (2019), Bobby Deol is presently awaiting the release of his next film Class of ’83. Produced by Shah Rukh Khan under his banner, Red Chillies Entertainment, the film is slated to premiere on Netflix and marks Deol’s digital debut.

Class of ’83 is said to be based on Husain Zaidi’s book The Class of 83. The trailer of the film was dropped a couple of weeks ago, which generated a positive response from the audience. It sees Bobby Deol in the character of a no-nonsense, tough cop.

In a recent interview, when Deol asked if he would consider Class of ‘83 his career-best performance, he said, “I can say that this is the character I was searching for. Something with such dimensions, strong character that I was searching for so many years. I was so happy after listening to the script that I was getting such a good character because I have decided to look for characters that as an actor will make a difference to my career. It doesn’t have to be the main star of the film. It has to be a character with a lot of substance. So, according to that, after I read the script, I put my all into this film. Such opportunities are rare and I did not want to lose out on this opportunity.”

Class of ’83 tells the tale of the Mumbai Police back in the 1980s when the crime rate in the city was skyrocketing. The plot revolves around a special squad put together by the character Bobby Deol essays and the encounters the team did.

The additional cast of the film includes Annup Sonii and Joy Sengupta along with five newcomers- Ninad Mahajani, Bhupendra Jadawat, Sameer Paranjape, Hitesh Bhojraj and Prithvik Pratap.

Class of ’83 starts streaming on 21st August on Netflix.