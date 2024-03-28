Blue Orchid Hospitality wins LUXlife magazine award

LUXlife Travel & Tourism Awards are given in recognition of the excellence of the sector’s best enterprises from across the globe

Blue Orchid chairman Tony Matharu

By: Shajil Kumar

Luxury hotels and residences promoter Blue Orchid Hospitality has been declared the winner of the Best Business Travel Arrangements Company by LUXlife magazine.

LUXlife Travel & Tourism Awards are given in recognition of the excellence of the sector’s best enterprises from across the globe.

Blue Orchid has been recognised for going “above and beyond for their guests, providing them with memorable, positive experiences.”

After the announcement, Blue Orchid chairman Tony Matharu said, “This award is particularly important as it reinforces the efforts we make to understand, recognise and exceed the expectations of our valued clients and guests. Their loyalty to the Blue Orchid brand and patronage reflects our past success and gives us confidence into the future.”

He said the group takes pride “in the recognition of our efforts as the hotel group for Best Business Travel Arrangements, 2024.”

“We look forward to continuing to make a positive difference to central London and its world-class offering to international and domestic visitors, workers, delegates and residential communities alike,” he said.

Blue Orchid Hospitality comprises a private collection of luxury independent hotels, apartments, and residences along with state-of-the-art conference venues, restaurants, and bars. All these properties are located in London.

The group’s Tower Suites hotel has been ranked as one of the best in the world in 2022, 2023, and 2024 by TripAdvisor along with Booking.com.