Website Logo
  • Sunday, July 24, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Blame game as UK port tries to clear traffic logjam

Passengers go through both UK and French border checks at Dover before boarding ferries to northern France.

Vehicles queue at the Port of Dover on July 22, 2022 in Dover, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

THE English Channel port of Dover on Saturday (23) battled to clear a chronic backlog of summer getaway delays, which Britain blamed on France but others said was caused by Brexit.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss risked a cross-Channel row by calling Friday’s lengthy tailbacks “entirely avoidable” and urging Paris to act.

Port officials blamed “woefully inadequate” under-staffing of French border posts for ruining the start of the holidays for thousands of people.

Passengers go through both UK and French border checks at Dover before boarding ferries to northern France.

Port of Dover chief executive Doug Bannister said Saturday was expected to be busier because of Friday’s logjam.

“We processed about 8,500 cars going out (on Friday). Today we were predicted to be around 10,000,” he told BBC radio.

Cars and lorries queuing for the port snaked through Dover, stretching kilometres (miles) up the M20 motorway leading to the town.

At 7:00 am (0600 GMT), P&O Ferries told travellers to allow at least three to four hours to reach the port and clear all security checks.

Many faced six-hour waits — or longer — on Friday.

“We believe there’s around 3,000 HGVs (heavy goods vehicles) held on the M20,” said the leader of Kent county council, Roger Gough.

The situation had eased due to the arrival of more French border agency staff, he added, but said the situation overall remained “extremely serious”.

“The problem is that we have both very high volumes of passengers coming through and clearly a backlog in relation to HGVs,” he said.

Dover has previously been a bottleneck for delays since Britain left the European Union, its single market and customs area in January last year.

The queues have been blamed on increased border checks and additional paperwork for freight traffic.

One French lawmaker, Pierre-Henri Dumont, said this weekend’s travel chaos would happen again, calling it “an aftermath of Brexit”.

“We have to run more checks than before,” Dumont, whose constituency includes the French Channel port of Calais, told BBC television.

Bannister agreed there were “increased transaction times” post-Brexit but said capacity had been increased and the port was confident of handling demand at peak periods.

French authorities blamed an “unforeseen technical incident” in the Channel Tunnel for delaying the arrival of its border staff on Friday morning.

But operator Eurotunnel rejected the explanation.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Housing association apologises over woman, 58, lay dead in UK flat for more than two…
News
Should you eat 3 large meals or several mini-meals?
News
Sunak pledges to fix ‘broken’ UK immigration system; would cap number of refugees
News
Monkeypox: From beginnings in Africa to global spread
News
Rwanda admits it can accommodate just 200 migrants from UK
HEADLINE STORY
‘I am the underdog’, says UK PM candidate Sunak
News
Woman lay dead unnoticed in her flat for more than two years but…
News
London mayor Sadiq Khan wants the city to host the Olympics again
News
UK’s Tories vaunt diversity in race for next PM
News
Dutch moots ‘absurd’ plan to house refugees on cruise ships
News
UK cybersecurity chiefs endorse scanning of phones for child abuse pictures
News
Want to heighten your experience of eating? Ditch your manners and eat with…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Housing association apologises over woman, 58, lay dead in UK…
Should you eat 3 large meals or several mini-meals?
Sunak pledges to fix ‘broken’ UK immigration system; would cap…
The hunger for gold will continue: Neeraj Chopra after winning…
Monkeypox: From beginnings in Africa to global spread
Blame game as UK port tries to clear traffic logjam