  • Friday, August 13, 2021
News

Blackburn teacher creates most henna art world record

Representational image Photo by NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images

By: Pooja Shrivastava

A teacher has made a new Guinness World Record for completing the most ever henna tattoo armbands in just an hour.

 

Samina Hussain, from Blackburn in Lancashire, finished 600 armband-style inkings in just 52 minutes. The previous record was held by another London henna artist for making 511 inkings within the same time.

The record is listed as the most henna armband tattoo in an hour.

Hussain was assisted by a team of volunteers and Wensley Fold school pupils.

Claiming that many of the pupils at Wensley Fold are from ethnic minority backgrounds, the artist told BBC that since “henna was the part of these children’s culture. it actually helped create enthusiasm and interest among the children”.

The artist added: “With the support of my husband and close friends I have a fantastic network and without their involvement, I feel I could never have made this attempt possible. 

“I’m grateful to my sponsors One Voice Blackburn for believing in me and am overwhelmed with their immediate support. I particularly want to thank each and every single volunteer who has taken time out to complete all the behind the scene tasks to make the attempt possible,” she said

Saima Ashraf who helped to organise the event told Asian Image: “The aim was for each child to have henna applied on both arms.”

“Her record attempt was filmed and photographed before being sent to the adjudicators. In attendance were two other henna artists to check her work and six other expert witnesses.”

 

 

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

