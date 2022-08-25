Blackburn Rovers provide prayer space for Muslim fans

Blackburn Rovers became the first football club in the country to open its doors to local Muslims to host their Eid prayers on the pitch.

Image via Blackburn Rovers

By: Pramod Thomas

English club Blackburn Rovers has been praised for providing prayer space for Muslim fans at Ewood Park. The club gave access to prayer space for Muslim fans to observe Maghrib Salaah (one of the five daily prayers in the Islamic faith) during their Carabao Cup fixture against Hartlepool earlier this month, according to reports.

The Championship side entrusted season ticket holder Hafiz Zayd to lead the prayer at 8:55pm, just as the second-half got underway.

“All adult Muslims have to observe 5 obligatory prayers every day. For our Muslim supporters we understand observing their prayers is a necessity and we are proud to be able to have the provisions in place to provide this during any event at Ewood Park,” it tweeted to explain the significance of ensuring fans have a place to pray during the game.

🌇 Muslim supporters attending our home game against @Official_HUFC this Wednesday, we understand you will need to observe Maghrib Salaah (Sunset Prayer) at 8:55pm. Please ask a steward for directions as we have made a lounge available to accommodate.#Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Hx2wo9FwTo — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) August 8, 2022

Blackburn Rovers legend David Speedie was among those commending the club for the initiative.

Speedie, who was instrumental in the club getting promoted to the Premier League in 1992, said on Twitter: “What a team, proud to play a small part in the fantastic family friendly club.”

Football fans across the world were supportive of the initiative.

On social media, Farhan said: “This just oozes class. Massive Respect for the football club! I would happily swap you with Tottenham in the PL.”

Mohammad Bin Hamad said: “Your wonderful attitudes with the Muslim community and other communities in Britain makes me one of your fans because of the wonderful societal message you carry. All the best Blackburn to return to Premier League soon, where you are.”

Ibtehaz added: “Class act, hope to see you guys at top flight soon. Good luck for the new season”

Ian said: “What brilliant replies. Nothing but support for a small gesture that means a lot to people.”

Earlier this year, they became the first football club in the country to open its doors to local Muslims to host their Eid prayers on the pitch, the club even provided complimentary travel as well as food and refreshments to mark the end of Ramadan.

According to reports, the club also have a multi-faith prayer room which is open to all fans at any time on matchday.

Based in Blackburn, Lancashire, Blackburn Rovers competes in the EFL Championship, the second tier of the English football league system.

The club was established in 1875, becoming a founding member of The Football League in 1888 and the Premier League in 1992.

In recent years, they have finished 15th (2018-2019), 11th (2019-2020), 15th (2020-2021), and 8th (2021-2022) in the Championship League.