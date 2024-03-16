  • Saturday, March 16, 2024
Trending Now:  

Business

One in three black women don’t expect to retire

Nearly 30 per cent black women may reduce working hours instead of retiring, compared with 22 per cent of Asian women and 21 per cent white British women

Picture for representaion (iStock)

By: Shajil Kumar

Black and Asian women are facing significant challenges throughout their financial journey, from employment opportunities to retirement savings, says a study by pension provider Scottish Widows.

In a research conducted online by YouGov, it was found that nearly one in three black women (30 per cent) are most likely to reduce working hours instead of retiring, compared with 22 per cent of Asian women and 21 per cent white British women.

Half of black women surveyed (52 per cent) and two in three (66 per cent) Asian women are concerned about running out of retirement savings.

Almost one in six (14 per cent) black women and (15 per cent) of Asian women are opting out of paying into a pension pot, as against 5 per cent of white British women.

The reasons cited was lack of trust, not being able to afford it and preferring to save money in other ways.

The Lloyd’s Bank-owned Scottish Widows is partnering with Black Girl Finance, led by personal finance influencer Selina Flavius, for an event in London on Saturday (16) to address these challenges.

The event aims to break down barriers to financial literacy and provide women with the tools they need to feel comfortable in future financial planning.

Rose St Louis of Scottish Widows said, “As we dig deeper into our research, it’s clear women from underrepresented communities face disproportionate challenges when it comes to financial future planning.”

Selina said that working with Scottish Widows will provide an opportunity to spotlight some of financial challenges faced by black women and work towards solutions.

Related Stories

Business
Super-thin semiconductor fibres make fabrics wearable electronics
HEADLINE STORY
New government should ensure stable economic growth, says John Lewis chief
Business
Vodafone sells Italian unit to Swisscom
INDIA
Paramount Global selling stake in Viacom18
Business
‘I wish you ample doses of pain and suffering,’ Nvidia CEO tells Standford students
Business
John Lewis goes back to basics to turn profitable
HEADLINE STORY
Number of ethnic minority CEOs has increased since 2022: Parker Review
UK
Starling Bank names Raman Bhatia as group CEO
Business
Study to explore ways to boost sales of healthy products in convenience stores
HEADLINE STORY
One in five UK adults not looking for work, finds report
Business
Economy returns to modest growth at start of 2024
UK
Breedon Group’s acquisition of BMC bolsters presence in US market

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW