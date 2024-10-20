India’s BJP denies claims of favouritism in Dharavi project

Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar also claimed that the Shiv Sena (UBT) was opposing the ambitious project

FILE PHOTO: A general view of Dharavi, one of Asia’s largest slums, in Mumbai, India, August 1, 2023. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIA’s BJP has said a “lie” was being spread that the Adani group, which is redeveloping the Dharavi slum area in Mumbai, was being given undue concessions and extra floor space index (FSI).

Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar also claimed that the Shiv Sena (UBT) was opposing the ambitious project as it wanted to grab the 37-acre nature park plot in Dharavi.

“Sena (UBT) is against the Adani group as it is guided by urban Naxals. Our fight is to ensure homes for the poor in Dharavi. Unfortunately, there are attempts to incite Dharavi residents and create ‘vote Jihad’ over the project,” Shelar alleged.

“Only because (Sena (UBT) MLA) Aaditya Thackeray is unable to reply to our questions, he shouldn’t put (Mumbai Congress chief) Varsha Gaikwad in trouble,” he added.

Shelar sought to debunk the “lie” that the Adani group would get extra FSI for executing the project.

“In fact, not even an inch of more FSI than that allowed under the prevailing norm of redevelopment has been given to Adani for the Dharavi project. Aaditya Thackeray is trying to garner votes by spreading lies and inciting the people of Dharavi. Mumbaikars should be careful. We are trying to erase the image of Dharavi as Asia’s largest slum,” he said.

Out of 430 acres of land in Dharavi, open space, playgrounds, gardens, Metro, bus, monorail, underground Metro and a multi-corridor transport hub are being planned on 230 acres, said Shelar, a former state minister.

“Currently, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is not getting a single rupee by way of property tax, sewerage tax or shop license fee from this area. But through schemes like rental homes or the sale of houses, the BMC is estimated to get a revenue of almost Rs 15,000 crore,” he said.

Congress leader Gaikwad, whose assembly constituency covered the Dharavi area, hit back at Shelar.

“For Adani’s sake, the agents of this shameless government are calling people urban Naxals. They are trying to hide the loot of Mumbai. The motto of the Mahayuti government is to displace the poor to make Dharavi the city of Adani,” said the Mumbai North Central MP.

By using the term “vote Jihad,” Shelar was trying to divide society, the Congress leader further said.

(PTI)