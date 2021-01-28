Birthday Special: Top 5 songs of Shruti Haasan - EasternEye
Birthday Special: Top 5 songs of Shruti Haasan


Shruti Haasan (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)
Shruti Haasan (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

By Murtuza Iqbal 



Shruti Haasan made her acting debut with the Hindi film Luck and then went to star in many successful films down South and some Hindi films as well. In her career spanning more than a decade, she has proved her mettle as an actress and has been a part of the songs that went on to become a chartbuster.

Today, on Shruti’s 35th birthday let’s look at the list of top five songs of the actress…

Luck Aazma



Luck failed to make a mark at the box office, but the music of the film was loved by one and all. Shruti featured and sung the rock version of the title track Luck Aazma and with that song, she proved that she is a true rockstar.

Jeene Laga Hoon



Jeene Laga Hoon from Ramaiya Vastavaiya was a beautiful romantic track. Shruti played the role of a small-town girl in the film and looked super cute in the desi avatar.

Madamiyan



In Bollywood, we haven’t seen Shruti Haasan in many dance numbers. But, she got a chance to showcase her amazing dancing skills in the song Madamiyan from the movie Tevar. Her thumkas surely impressed us a lot.

Coffee Peetey Peetey

We have one more romantic track featuring Shruti on the list, Coffee Peetey Peetey from Gabbar Is Back. It was a wonderful song and the actress looked gorgeous in the ultra-glam avatar in the track.

Jaanu

Last on the list we have, Jaanu from Behen Hogi Teri. It was a recreated version of the track Jaanu Meri Jaan from Shaan, and Shruti Haasan and Rajkummar Rao, both the actors showed off their dancing skills in the track.










