Birthday Special: Revisit some of Sanjay Dutt’s best performances

Sanjay Dutt is the son of veteran actor Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt.

Sanjay Dutt (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Sanjay Dutt is known for his versatile performances in different film genres. He has created a place for himself in the industry and among the audience. After his debut with Rocky in 1981, he never looked back and gave a number of hits. Saajan, Sadak, Khalnayak, Aatish, Andolan, Daag, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, and many others added to the graph of his successful film career.

His performance in Vaastav won him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor. His iconic role as Munna Bhai in Munna Bhai MBBS, gave him a lot of fame and commercial success. Another milestone role of his career was Kancha Cheena of Agneepath. He also played the main antagonist in the Kannada film K.G.F: Chapter 2.

Dutt, the son of veteran actor Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt, is celebrating his birthday on July 29. As the actor turns a year older, let us look at some of his remarkable performances.

Khalnayak

Sanjay Dutt as Ballu in the movie left everyone stunned with his acting skills and his look. The song ‘Naayak Nahi Khalnayak Hoon Mai..’ to ‘Choli Ke Peeche’, every song was loved by the audience. Subhash Ghai’s directorial action that was released in 1993 was a major hit and Sanjay’s performance left an everlasting impact.

Sadak

Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt-starrer Sadak added another milestone to his career. The audience loved him for his role as a taxi driver Ravi Kishore Verma, who can go to any extent for his love interest, Pooja. This romantic thriller film directed by Mahesh Bhatt was inspired by the 1976 American movie Taxi Driver.

Vaastav: The Reality

While talking about Dutt’s remarkable career, Vaastav cannot be missed out. Mahesh Manjrekar’s directorial debut featured Namrata Shirodkar, Sanjay Narvekar, Mohnish Behl, Paresh Rawal, Reema Lagoo, and Shivaji Satam. His critically acclaimed character of Raghu helped him win the first-ever best actor award at the Filmfare Awards.

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial comedy-drama featured him as Munna bhai and it was among the most popular roles played by him. His style and ‘Jadoo Ki Jhappi’ to help others, made Munna the most loved character and was adored by movie buffs. No one can imagine anyone else playing Munna Bhai after his mind-blowing performance.

Agneepath

Who can forget Kancha Cheena, the notorious character from the movie? From being a street drug dealer to becoming a drug kingpin, Sanjay’s character was a reflection of brutality, viciousness, and wickedness. His character created a powerful impact on the audience that can never be forgotten.

K.G.F: Chapter 2

Sanjay played an antagonist in the film, Adheera. He worked in this role after cancer recovery and put all his efforts to give his best. He underwent rigorous physical training for the character and also did the shooting with heavy armour.

Dutt has several other projects lined up and for sure he will keep entertaining his fans with his acting skills and amazing projects.