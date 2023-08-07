Birthday Special: Must-watch films directed by M Night Shyamalan

M. Night Shyamalan (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Celebrated filmmaker and screenwriter M Night Shyamalan celebrated his 53rd birthday on Sunday. Born in Mahé, India to Dr. Nelliyattu C. Shyamalan and Dr. Jayalakshmi in a town in the Union Territory of Pondicherry, Shyamalan has established himself as a master storyteller, known for his signature twists, gripping storytelling, and unique approach to suspense. Let’s take a look at some of the most talked-about films of the filmmaker that have impressed the audience across the globe.

Old (2021)

The American horror thriller film written, directed, and produced by M. Night Shyamalan is based on the French-language Swiss graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Lévy and Frederik Peeters. Filled with unimaginable twists and turns, the film is about a group of people stuck on a faraway island who realise that something sinister is going on, and they are all aging years within a few minutes. The film features an ensemble cast consisting of Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, Alex Wolff, Thomasin McKenzie, and others.

Split (2016)

Starring James McAvoy, Haley Lu Richardson, and Anya Taylor-Joy, the film revolves around a person with dissociative identity disorder who harbours 23 personalities and holds three girls hostage to execute his nefarious plans. The film premiered at Fantastic Fest on September 26, 2016, and received a great response from the audience.

The Visit (2015)

The Visit follows two siblings sent to visit their estranged grandparents’ remote farmhouse for the first time. As they uncover eerie and unsettling secrets about their grandparents, the tension steadily builds, leading to a chilling climax. This suspenseful and terrifying film keeps audiences engaged from the word go.

Unbreakable (2000)

Starring Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, Robin Wright, Spencer Treat Clark, and Charlayne Woodard, it is the first installment in the Unbreakable film series and follows the life of a common man David Dunn (Willis), who survives a train crash without a scratch and gradually learns he is, in fact, well-endowed with superhero strengths.

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The success of The Sixth Sense in 1999 catapulted Shyamalan to global fame. Starring Bruce Willis, Olivia Williams, Trevor Morgan, and Toni Collette, among others, the film revolves around a child psychologist whose patient claims he can speak to the deceased. The was nominated for six Academy Awards.