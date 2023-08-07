Website Logo
  • Monday, August 07, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Birthday Special: Must-watch films directed by M Night Shyamalan

Shyamalan has established himself as a master storyteller, known for his signature twists, gripping storytelling, and unique approach to suspense.

M. Night Shyamalan (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Celebrated filmmaker and screenwriter M Night Shyamalan celebrated his 53rd birthday on Sunday. Born in Mahé, India to Dr. Nelliyattu C. Shyamalan and Dr. Jayalakshmi in a town in the Union Territory of Pondicherry, Shyamalan has established himself as a master storyteller, known for his signature twists, gripping storytelling, and unique approach to suspense. Let’s take a look at some of the most talked-about films of the filmmaker that have impressed the audience across the globe.

Old (2021)

The American horror thriller film written, directed, and produced by M. Night Shyamalan is based on the French-language Swiss graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Lévy and Frederik Peeters. Filled with unimaginable twists and turns, the film is about a group of people stuck on a faraway island who realise that something sinister is going on, and they are all aging years within a few minutes. The film features an ensemble cast consisting of Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, Alex Wolff, Thomasin McKenzie, and others.

Split (2016)

Starring James McAvoy, Haley Lu Richardson, and Anya Taylor-Joy, the film revolves around a person with dissociative identity disorder who harbours 23 personalities and holds three girls hostage to execute his nefarious plans. The film premiered at Fantastic Fest on September 26, 2016, and received a great response from the audience.

The Visit (2015)

The Visit follows two siblings sent to visit their estranged grandparents’ remote farmhouse for the first time. As they uncover eerie and unsettling secrets about their grandparents, the tension steadily builds, leading to a chilling climax. This suspenseful and terrifying film keeps audiences engaged from the word go.

Unbreakable (2000)

Starring Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, Robin Wright, Spencer Treat Clark, and Charlayne Woodard, it is the first installment in the Unbreakable film series and follows the life of a common man David Dunn (Willis), who survives a train crash without a scratch and gradually learns he is, in fact, well-endowed with superhero strengths.

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The success of The Sixth Sense in 1999 catapulted Shyamalan to global fame. Starring Bruce Willis, Olivia Williams, Trevor Morgan, and Toni Collette, among others, the film revolves around a child psychologist whose patient claims he can speak to the deceased. The was nominated for six Academy Awards.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
Mira Nair, Siddharth Roy Kapur organise fundraiser for ‘Yeh Ballet’ star Achintya Bose
Entertainment
Trailer of Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher’s ‘Ghoomer’ out
FILM
Mahout couple in Oscar winner ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ sends legal notice to director
Entertainment
Tara Singh is our Hulk, Superman: Sunny Deol on his ‘Gadar 2’ character
Entertainment
Ishaan Khatter on working with Nicole Kidman in ‘The Perfect Couple’
FILM
Rabindranath Tagore death anniversary: Times Indian cinema brought Noble Prize winner’s tales alive on screen
TELEVISION
Krishnan Guru-Murthy confirmed to participate in ‘Strictly Come Dancing’
FILM
‘Pushpa 2’: Allu Arjun to begin extensive schedule in Hyderabad
NEWS
BTS’ Jungkook hums ‘Naatu Naatu’ after fan asks if he has seen ‘RRR’
FILM
Trailer for Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha’s ‘Kushi’ coming soon
Entertainment
Hansal Mehta’s ‘Scam 2003: The Telgi Story’ teaser out now
Entertainment
‘The Archies’: Suhana, Agastya, Khushi’s first look motion posters out
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW