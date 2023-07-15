Website Logo
  • Saturday, July 15, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Birthday Special: A look at Katrina Kaif’s popular dance numbers

Kaif turns 40 on July 16.

Katrina Kaif (C) (Photo credit: INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Katrina Kaif is one of the leading actresses working in Bollywood. She has been entertaining the audience for two decades now and has several blockbuster films and dance numbers to her credit. One of the prime reasons for her widespread acclaim is her ability to deliver chartbuster songs consistently.

She has steadily built up her portfolio throughout her career, leaving a lasting impact with her swoon-worthy songs and captivating dance moves. As the actor will turn 40 on July 16, let’s take a look at her hit dance numbers.

Sheila Ki Jawani

‘Sheila Ki Jawani’ from the movie Tees Maar Khan was indeed a massive hit that became immensely popular at weddings, parties, and various other occasions. The song’s choreography included several steps that became signature moves for Katrina Kaif.

Chikni Chameli

‘Chikni Chameli’ showcased Katrina Kaif in a bold and captivating avatar, delivering a power-packed dance performance. Her sultry moves and confident demeanour added to the song’s appeal, making it an unforgettable dance number.

Ishq Shava

In the ‘Ishq Shava’ song from the movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan, she captivated the audience with her graceful movements and displayed her ability to master belly dancing. Her fluidity and precision in executing the dance steps left everyone awestruck. The chemistry between Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan added charm to the song, making it a visual treat for the audience.

Kamli

‘Kamli’ featured Katrina Kaif in a breathtaking display of aerial moves that won the hearts of millions of viewers. The song showcased her exceptional flexibility, strength, and agility, leaving the audience in awe of her performance. She effortlessly glided through the air, showcasing her athleticism and dedication to her craft.

Kala Chashma

‘Kala Chashma’ became a popular dance number where Katrina starred opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Her flawless dance moves, coupled with her infectious energy and confidence, wooed the audience and left a lasting impression. Her performance in the song was filled with terrific moves that perfectly showcased her command over dance and her ability to captivate the viewers.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Alia Bhatt set to star in Yash Raj Film’s spy universe
Entertainment
Prime Video’s ‘Adhura’ receives applause for its sensitive theme
Entertainment
Salman Khan’s stardom pulls masses to ‘Bigg Boss OTT’
Entertainment
SRK drops new ‘Jawan’ poster featuring his viral bald look
Entertainment
Shilpa Shetty announced the brand ambassador of IVAS
Entertainment
From Big B to Akshay Kumar, Bollywood actors who were seriously injured on a film…
Entertainment
Will see ‘Jawan’ first day: Salman praises ‘prevue’ of new SRK movie
Entertainment
Aditya Roy Kapur on ‘The Night Manager’ success
Entertainment
Ranveer-Alia’s dance track from ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ to be out…
Entertainment
Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ begins filming
Entertainment
Saira Banu recalls how Dilip Kumar kept her on toes
Entertainment
Nitesh Tiwari on Bawaal’s connection to Hitler, World War II
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW