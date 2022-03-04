Website Logo
  Friday, March 04, 2022
News

Birmingham by-election: Labour’s Paulette Hamilton wins

Paulette Hamilton won the Birmingham seat represented by Jack Dromey, who died recently

By: Admin

Paulette Hamilton has been elected as the MP for Erdington – the first black MP for Birmingham, writes Rhi Storer.

The by-election was held after former incumbent Jack Dromey died in his Birmingham flat suddenly from heart failure, triggering the by-election in the Birmingham seat he had held for nearly 12 years.

Dromey, who was married to the former Labour cabinet minister and interim party leader Harriet Harman, held the seat with a majority of 3,601 in the 2019 general election.

Hamilton said she was “exhausted but delighted” and said she would “not take votes for granted”.

She said: “I’m truly humbled and honoured to be elected as a Member of Parliament.

I will not take your vote for granted. I have met many of you, and I have heard what you have to say and I commit to you now.

I will work for you; for Erdington, for Castle Vale, and for Kingstanding.

I cannot wait to get started and I will be your voice in Westminster and challenge this government to get a better deal for Erdington.”

Hamilton had previously worked as a nurse, before being elected councillor for the Holyhead ward in 2004.

The by-election, which was contested by the Conservatives and a number of fringe parties and independent candidates, saw a turnout of 27 per cent.

Dave Nellist, the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition, who came third, claimed the turnout was “one of the lowest in history”.

Out of 62,996 people, only 16,957 voted.

But despite Labour’s last-minute fears, the party increased its overall vote share by five per cent.

Robert Alden, the Conservative candidate, said the low turnout was a reflection that Labour was not “ready to govern”.

(Local Democracy Reporting Service)

 

