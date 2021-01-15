Biometric Attendance System is a Necessity: Here’s Why

New technology and innovation have led to quite a few advances that help companies expand, evolve, and achieve higher productivity levels. A biometric attendance system is one such technology that many organizations have started to use. Thanks to the many advantages they offer, biometric-based attendance and time systems are becoming more and more popular.







Since the biometrics attendance systems read the specific fingerprint, hand form, iris, or face shape of each employee, they ensure that workers cannot clock in of others, eliminating cases of employee time theft.

Here are some of the other benefits of a biometric attendance system:

Elimination of “Buddy Punching”

One of the biggest advantages of biometrics attendance systems is that workers would be unable to clock in for each other. This form of time theft can cost tens of thousands of rupees (or more per year for some businesses). The biometrics features cannot be duplicated, which prohibits workers from punching another co-worker while they are not in the office.

An Accurate Option

Since biometric credentials are unique to anyone and cannot be duplicated or forged, the most reliable option for identifying an employee is biometric identification. This form of technology would help businesses reliably control the attendance and time of employees. The advantages of precision biometrics don't end there. With this technology in place, leaving early, being late or unauthorized overtime would also be avoided.







Increased Productivity

The need to maintain time manually is removed with biometric attendance systems in place. It saves workers time, decreases overhead staffing, and gives the payroll department an accurate labour data image. This helps to handle the overall company activities efficiently, which can contribute to a productivity increase.

Increase Employee Accountability Thanks to Audit Trails

The audit trails they generate are among the less well-known benefits of biometrics for time and attendance monitoring. With these structures in place, workers are expected to be responsible for their acts. Since workers can easily be detected and held responsible for taking long or repeated breaks, unplanned lunches, or other misuses of their time, productivity would dramatically improve.

Enhanced Job Satisfaction

There are certain cases in which workers must work overtime to fix uncommon circumstances. Nevertheless, putting in hours and hours of overtime, all the time, will wear down even the most devoted and passionate employees. This is particularly true if the employee is unsure if all their hard work is even appreciated or not. A quality biometric attendance system would allow employees to know unnecessary overtime situations when used properly and adjust balance the workload accordingly. Therefore, the staff doesn't feel as though they are overworked. If overtime is required, they will also have confidence that it will be heard.







Easy and Safe to Use

For identification purposes, one of the great things about using biometric attendance systems is that modern systems have incorporated safe and easy-to-use technology. This offers correct outcomes for users, with limited invasiveness.

Convenient Option

Biometric attendance systems are considered a simple security solution since there are no codes to recall, no badges to use, no ID cards, records, etc. This helps staff to get to work early, without worrying that they are not clocked in because they have lost their access badge. There is no doubt that there are quite a few advantages from attendance systems. Although many large organizations and businesses are now using these systems, exploring them can also be useful for smaller companies. Where researching biometric attendance systems, explore reliable brands like KENT. They offer KENT CamAttendance, which is a next-generation biometric attendance device. With more than 99.9 percent accuracy, it offers an array of unique features like mask detection, real person identification, and geofencing facility. So, what are you waiting for? Book a free demo now!






