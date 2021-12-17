Website Logo
  Friday, December 17, 2021
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 476,478
Total Cases 34,718,602
Today's Fatalities 343
Today's Cases 7,974
Bindra offers help to shooters after recent spate of suicides

Abhinav Bindra (Photo by Feng Li/Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

Startled by the news of multiple cases of death by suicide of promising athletes, Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra has offered to help shooters in these stressful times through his foundation.

On Thursday, 26-year-old shooter Konica Layak was found hanging at her residence in Bengal’s Howrah district with a suicide note.

This is the fourth case of death by suicide in recent months in the shooting fraternity, raising serious questions.

Recently, young pistol shooter Khushpreet Kaur Sandhu, who had made her junior India debut at the last World Championship in Lima, took her own life after registering low scores at the Nationals.

Before that, two more shooters—Hunardeep Singh Sohal and Namanveer Singh Brar—also took the extreme step.

“I am writing to bring your kind attention to recent incidents of athlete suicides in the country. The news has startled me on a very personal note and I feel that to prevent any further loss of lives, we must act quickly and responsibly,” Bindra wrote to NRAI president Raninder Singh.

“Athletes are also human; are prone to anxiety, depression, and need to be given a safe and conducive atmosphere to pursue excellence. Our intention is to help athletes, coaches,” Bindra wrote in his letter.

“Through this letter, I wish to offer the time and energy of my team to help the athletes, coaches, administrators, parents, and others in the sporting ecosystem in need.

“I hope you will accept my proposal and allow us to conduct a few virtual sessions… focusing on the awareness and mental wellness of stakeholders at all levels in the ecosystem,” he concluded.

