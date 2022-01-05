Billboard man seeks wife

By: Sattwik Biswal

A 29-year-old bachelor has advertised himself on a billboard in Birmingham, hoping to find himself a wife.

Mohammad Malik set up his own website ‘findmalikawife.com’ which has details of his interests, likes and dislikes, as well as telling people why he is on the hunt for a spouse.

A picture of his face has been posted on several billboards in Birmingham and also been shared across social media.

The 20-ft billboard shows a photo of him lying down with a cheeky smile while joking ‘Save me from an arranged marriage’.

Malik, who is originally from London, described the “perfect” partner he is looking for.

His website said, “My ideal partner would be a Muslim woman in her 20s, who’s striving to better her deen.

“I’m open to any ethnicity but I’ve got a loud Punjabi family – so you’d need to keep with the bants. Always personality and faith over anything else!

“P.S I’m an only child and look after my mom and dad. If this is a deal-breaker I don’t think it’ll work out.’

On arranged marriages, Malik said: “I think arranged marriages have a place and tradition in many Islamic cultures. In fact, there are many studies that show that arranged marriages have many advantages.

“I just want to try and find someone on my own first.”