Bill Gates to appear on 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' for special episode on maternal and newborn health

Bill Gates joins Smriti Irani’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

Smriti Irani calls it a “historic moment” for entertainment

Gates to highlight maternal and newborn health initiatives

The episode will be broadcast at 10:30 pm on Star Plus and can also be watched on JioHotstar.

It’s Bill Gates’ first-ever appearance on Indian TV, not for a tech talk or an interview, but something far more unexpected. He has a cameo appearance in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 and Smriti Irani, who leads the cast, has confirmed it. If you’ve seen the promo that dropped this week, you know what’s coming: Tulsi Virani, with her classic “Jai Shri Krishna,” greets Gates over a video call. He returns the greeting with the same warmth.

“It feels really nice that you are connecting with my family directly from America. We are waiting for you eagerly,” Tulsi says in the teaser. She then turns to the camera, teasing: “You are wondering who is going to connect with the Virani family directly from America. Please wait.”

Why Bill Gates’ cameo matters for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

Show insiders confirmed that Gates is the mystery caller. This is his second time showing up on screen, after a quick cameo on The Big Bang Theory. This time, Gates is appearing for a reason. He’s here to talk about maternal and newborn health and to spotlight the work his foundation does.





How Smriti Irani reacted to Gates’ participation

Irani, who used to be India’s Minister for Women and Child Development, talked to CNBC-TV18 about what makes this episode special. She called it “a historic moment in Indian entertainment” and pointed out how important it is to put women’s and children’s health front and centre. “To bring together one of the world’s most respected voices with one of Indian television’s most influential storytellers is more than a collaboration, it’s the start of a people’s movement,” she added.





What fans can expect from the episode

You can catch the episode at 10:30 pm on Star Plus, and it’s streaming on JioHotstar too. Tulsi welcomes Gates and there’s a short but powerful conversation, and you’ll notice a gentle nudge for everyone to pay attention to global health. Hard not to notice the interesting mix of entertainment and purpose here.