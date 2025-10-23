Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Bill Gates to appear on 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' for special episode on maternal and newborn health

Bill Gates meets Indian TV’s most famous family for a cause close to his heart.

Bill Gates in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

Smriti Irani brings Bill Gates into Tulsi Virani’s world for a heartfelt TV moment

Instagram Screengrab/balajitelefilmslimited/starplus
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiOct 23, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Bill Gates joins Smriti Irani’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2
  • Smriti Irani calls it a “historic moment” for entertainment
  • Gates to highlight maternal and newborn health initiatives
  • The episode will be broadcast at 10:30 pm on Star Plus and can also be watched on JioHotstar.

It’s Bill Gates’ first-ever appearance on Indian TV, not for a tech talk or an interview, but something far more unexpected. He has a cameo appearance in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 and Smriti Irani, who leads the cast, has confirmed it. If you’ve seen the promo that dropped this week, you know what’s coming: Tulsi Virani, with her classic “Jai Shri Krishna,” greets Gates over a video call. He returns the greeting with the same warmth.

“It feels really nice that you are connecting with my family directly from America. We are waiting for you eagerly,” Tulsi says in the teaser. She then turns to the camera, teasing: “You are wondering who is going to connect with the Virani family directly from America. Please wait.”

Bill Gates in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Smriti Irani brings Bill Gates into Tulsi Virani’s world for a heartfelt TV moment Instagram Screengrab/balajitelefilmslimited/starplus


Why Bill Gates’ cameo matters for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

Show insiders confirmed that Gates is the mystery caller. This is his second time showing up on screen, after a quick cameo on The Big Bang Theory. This time, Gates is appearing for a reason. He’s here to talk about maternal and newborn health and to spotlight the work his foundation does.


How Smriti Irani reacted to Gates’ participation

Irani, who used to be India’s Minister for Women and Child Development, talked to CNBC-TV18 about what makes this episode special. She called it “a historic moment in Indian entertainment” and pointed out how important it is to put women’s and children’s health front and centre. “To bring together one of the world’s most respected voices with one of Indian television’s most influential storytellers is more than a collaboration, it’s the start of a people’s movement,” she added.


What fans can expect from the episode

You can catch the episode at 10:30 pm on Star Plus, and it’s streaming on JioHotstar too. Tulsi welcomes Gates and there’s a short but powerful conversation, and you’ll notice a gentle nudge for everyone to pay attention to global health. Hard not to notice the interesting mix of entertainment and purpose here.

kyunki saas bhi kabhi bahu thi 2maternal healthsmriti iranistar plusbill gates

Related News

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

Gwyneth Paltrow
Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow becomes Astronomer’s surprise spokesperson after Coldplay kiss-cam scandal

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo
Hollywood

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo taken by Brooklyn Beckham amid rising tensions with Beckham family

Urooj Ashfaq
Entertainment

Urooj Ashfaq's hilarious journey: Her top 10 comedy moments so far

More For You

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian wows in gothic leather at London premiere after wild Paris birthday with Kris Jenner by her side

Getty Images

Kris Jenner shows real facelift results as Kim Kardashian stuns in black leather at 'All’s Fair' London premiere

Highlights:

  • Kim reached London after her birthday in Paris.
  • She wore a black leather corset, snakeskin pattern.
  • Kris Jenner came too, black-and-white suit, shades on.
  • All’s Fair follows a female-led divorce firm, with Kim executive producing.

At the London premiere of All’s Fair, Kim Kardarshian stepped onto the purple carpet and, honestly, you couldn’t miss her. That corset dress, covered in chains, plus the knee-high patent boots, she didn’t just show up, she took over. It was gothic, punk, dramatic Kim at her theatrical best.

Joining her was mum and manager Kris Jenner in a sharply cut black pant suit with a white ruffle collar and sunglasses. Hard not to notice her unfiltered facelift, which was out in the open and showed real results without filters.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us