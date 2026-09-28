Bill Gates says AI could contribute to events causing a billion deaths.

He says a simple “kill switch” would not be enough to control advanced AI.

Gates wants governments and law enforcement involved in AI safety.

Bill Gates has warned that artificial intelligence could be powerful enough to contribute to events causing a billion deaths, as he called for governments to impose safeguards on the technology.

The Microsoft co-founder said AI could become particularly dangerous when used by people with malicious intent, arguing that relying on technology companies to regulate themselves would not be enough.

“You need law enforcement and the politicians to get into the discussion about what safeguards and monitoring look like,” Gates told NBC’s Kristen Welker on Meet the Press. “And that has to be a required thing.”

Gates said government oversight would create some additional costs for the AI industry, but argued that this would not necessarily slow technological development dramatically.

He also drew attention to the potential power of AI when combined with people who intend to cause harm.

“There’s never been a weapon as powerful as the combination of people with ill intent using the latest AI tools,” Gates said.

Why Gates says a kill switch is not enough

The billionaire also rejected the idea that having a mechanism to switch off AI would, by itself, solve the problem.

“It’s not enough to have a kill switch,” Gates said.

He argued that the technology is not currently at a stage where AI systems can independently seize control of computers and become impossible to shut down. The more immediate concern, in his view, is how increasingly capable AI could be used by humans for harmful purposes.

Gates's comments come after he published a lengthy essay in August warning about the potential dangers of increasingly powerful AI systems. His latest remarks add to growing calls from technology figures and US lawmakers for stronger safeguards around the development of advanced AI.

Sam Altman and Elon Musk have also publicly discussed the risks associated with increasingly capable AI, although their positions and proposed approaches to regulation differ.

The issue has also moved into US politics. On September 23, Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Greg Casar introduced legislation that would permanently ban the development of artificial superintelligence and pause advanced AI development until a federal regulatory body establishes safety rules. The proposed legislation would also create a new cabinet-level Department of Artificial Intelligence.

The proposal reflects a broader debate over whether existing voluntary safety measures are sufficient as AI systems become capable of carrying out increasingly complex tasks.

Gates, meanwhile, said he continues to use AI but does not treat it as a substitute for human relationships.

Asked whether there were situations in which he deliberately avoided consulting AI, he joked that he does not use it for his personal relationships.

“I’m not using it for my personal relationships. I’m not like: ‘Hey, do you like me? Hey, am I a nice guy?’”

He added: “I don’t socialize with the AI. It knows I’m a very serious person.”