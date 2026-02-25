Bill Gates apologises to foundation staff over Epstein ties and past affairs

Gates called spending time with Epstein a “huge mistake”.

He acknowledged two affairs during a staff town hall.

Scrutiny has intensified after newly released justice department files.

Bill Gates has apologised to staff at his foundation over his past association with Jeffrey Epstein, saying it was a serious error to spend time with the convicted sex offender. The comments, reported by the Wall Street Journal, come as renewed attention on the Epstein case continues to draw scrutiny towards high-profile figures, including the Microsoft co-founder.

Speaking at a town hall meeting on Tuesday, Gates said it was a “huge mistake to spend time with Epstein” and to introduce foundation executives to him, as quoted in a news report. He also apologised to those affected by the situation, acknowledging the wider impact of his actions.

“I apologize to other people who are drawn into this because of the mistake that I made,” he said, according to a recording reviewed by the newspaper.

Files, allegations and personal disclosures

Interest in Gates’s relationship with Epstein has intensified following the release of justice department files that included emails Epstein wrote to himself alleging Gates had contracted a sexually transmitted infection and sought antibiotics to secretly give to his then-wife Melinda. Gates has denied the claim.

The files reportedly also contained photographs of Gates with women whose faces were redacted. Gates said Epstein had asked him to take the pictures with his assistants, as quoted in a news report. He added that he never spent time with victims and described the relationship as being “the opposite of the values of the Foundation”, as quoted in a news report, noting the organisation’s work is highly sensitive to reputational risks.

A spokesperson for the foundation said Gates holds town halls twice a year and spoke candidly while taking responsibility for his actions, reportedly said in comments to the newspaper.

Gates said he began meeting Epstein in 2011, several years after Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting a minor for prostitution. He told staff he was aware Epstein had served a sentence that limited his travel but did not fully examine his background.

During the meeting, Gates also acknowledged having had two affairs — one with a Russian bridge player he met through tournaments and another with a Russian nuclear physicist he met through business activities.

According to earlier reporting referenced by the Wall Street Journal, Epstein later attempted to pressure Gates over his relationship with bridge player Mila Antonova after failing to persuade him to join a large charitable fund. The newspaper said the tone of the message suggested Epstein could expose the affair.

Gates also said Epstein had spoken about his connections with wealthy figures, particularly on Wall Street, and suggested he could help raise funds for global health initiatives. The presence of other prominent attendees at meetings made the situation feel more normal at the time, Gates told staff, as quoted in a news report.