Website Logo
  • Sunday, July 09, 2023
Trending Now:  

CRICKET

Big-hitting Head sets up tantalising Ashes test finale

All eyes will be on England skipper Ben Stokes

Australia’s Travis Head swings at a short ball on day three of the third Ashes cricket Test at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, northern England on July 8, 2023. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

A superb 77 from Travis Head in difficult conditions steered Australia to 224 all out in their second innings, setting England 251 to win the third Ashes test, with the hosts closing a rain-delayed day three on 27-0 in pursuit of that target.

Play did not get underway until well into the Leeds Saturday (8) evening but when the action started, Australian wickets fell quickly to raise England hopes of ensuring their target would be more than reachable.

Head had other ideas, however. After a conservative start, the versatile batter hammered 10 boundaries, including three sixes, in a thrilling innings against hostile bowling to give Australia hope of retaining the Ashes with two matches to spare.

He was the last man out, giving Australia five overs to get at England before stumps, but despite some near misses, openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley survived to set things up nicely for a dramatic finale in a test the hosts must win.

“I had to battle through it today for periods and put some pressure on them at the end,” Head said. “We are in a position to win this test match, so you take it.

“I just tried to hit targets and not be predictable. We worked through it well. I don’t think you can compare me to (Ben) Stokes.

“We know how they are going to attack things but we have to stay true to how we bowl. Headingley does weird things but hopefully there will be some clouds tomorrow and we can get the ball swinging around a bit. There is a lot on the table.”

All eyes will be on England skipper Stokes even before he comes out to bat on Sunday, four years on from one of the most remarkable innings in test cricket history when a 135 not out, on the same ground, snatched victory from the jaws of defeat for England over Australia.

Stokes also made an incredible 155 at Lord’s in the last test, before dragging England to a respectable total in the first innings at Headingley with a big-hitting 80, despite visibly struggling with injury.

It would be timely for Stokes to perform more heroics, given England’s predicament in the series.

“We don’t want to be relying on Ben all the time, we want to perform all the way down the batting line-up,” England all-rounder Chris Woakes said.

“Although he is superhuman, he cannot do it every time. He is a world-class player but, one to 11, we all need to help.”

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Ashes 2023: England trail by 195 runs after rollercoaster day
Sports
Despite racism and career crisis, Khawaja quietly makes his mark
Sports
Ashes Test: England win toss and opt to bowl
Sports
Hardik Pandya to lead India in West Indies T20s
Sports
Bairstow row casts shadow over third Ashes Test
Sports
Dream11 to replace Byju’s as India team sponsor
HEADLINE STORY
‘It stings’: Sunak says he experienced racism growing up
Sports
Steve Smith’s latest ton leaves an indelible mark on record books
CRICKET
Yuzvendra Chahal: Chess has taught me patience
HEADLINE STORY
Ben Stokes ‘deeply sorry’ after cricket report exposes racism and sexism
HEADLINE STORY
Cricket racism: ECB recommends £500,000 fine for Yorkshire
Sports
England call up Josh Tongue to replace Moeen Ali
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW