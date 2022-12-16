Bhutto’s comments reflect pain of losing to India in ’71 war, he is Pakistan’s ‘pappu’: BJP

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The BJP on Friday slammed Pakistan’s Bilawal Bhutto for his objectionable comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the foreign affairs minister of the neighbouring country represents a “morally, intellectually and financially bankrupt” nation which has no credibility due to its support to terrorism.

Union minister Anurag Thakur said Bhutto’s comments might be an outcome of the pain in Pakistan of its loss to India on this day, a reference to India’s victory over it in the 1971 war. His statement is very nefarious and shameful, he said.

“It might be an outcome of the pain in Pakistan of losing to India on this day. His maternal grandfather wept loudly after the defeat. Despite this, Pakistan’s soil is continuously trying to give protection to terrorists. Be it in Jammu and Kashmir or in different parts of India, it is not hidden from the world,” he told reporters.

Lashing out at Bhutto for his “butcher of Gujarat” jibe at Modi, Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi said nothing better can be expected from Pakistan as these are the persons who have butchered people in Balochistan.

“Normally that is not the way External Affairs Minister of any sovereign nation speaks. But it is Pakistan. What can you expect from it? These are the people who have butchered people in Balochistan. These are the people who have butchered people in Kashmir. These are the butchers of Punjab. These are the butchers of Karachi,” she told reporters.

Bhutto made the comments following India’s External Affairs minister S Jaishankar’s sharp attack on Pakistan over its support to terrorism at the United Nations Security Council meeting.

BJP’s foreign affairs department head Vijay Chauthaiwale said no one takes Bhutto’s comments seriously even in Pakistan. “He is Pakistan’s pappu and remains one,” he said.

“Pakistan is a morally, intellectually and financially bankrupt country. Because of their own deed which includes support to terrorists and making cross-border terrorism a policy, they have lost any credibility which they might have had,” he said.

“Bhutto’s comments are obviously condemnable. But he has no credibility on the world dais and nothing better is expected from him,” he added.

Lekhi said the Pakistani minister’s comments are a reflection of his own “mental deficiency and bankruptcy”.

“While India is working on startups and incubation, Pakistan is known as the incubator for terrorism. A bankrupt country is represented by intellectually bankrupt people who even dont know how many times Pakistan have been on the gray list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF),” she added.

(PTI)