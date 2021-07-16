Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series releases a statement about the alleged rape case

Bhushan Kumar (Photo by Clint Spaulding/Getty Images for Bloomberg)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

On Friday morning, it was reported that Mumbai police have filed a case against the head-honcho of T-Series, Bhushan Kumar for allegedly raping a woman on the promise of providing a job to her.

According to PTI, an official said that the case has been registered at D N Nagar police station in Andheri, Mumbai, on the basis of the complaint lodged by the 30-year-old woman, who is an actor.

Now, T-Series has released a statement about the allegations and they have called it ‘false and malicious’.

The statement reads, “The complaint filed against Mr. Bhushan Kumar is completely false and malicious and the contents of the same are denied. It has been falsely alleged that the lady in question was sexually exploited between 2017 to 2020 on the pretext of giving her work. It is a matter of record that she has already worked for T-Series banner in Film and music videos.”

“Around March 2021 she approached Mr. Bhushan Kumar seeking help to fund one of the web-series which she wanted to produce, which was politely refused. Thereafter, In June 2021 after the lifting of lockdown in Maharashtra she started approaching T-Series banner in collusion with her accomplice demanding huge sum of money as extortion amount. Consequently, a complaint was filled by T-Series banner against the attempted extortion at with police at Amboli police station on 1st July 2021. We also have evidence in the form of audio recording for the extortion attempt and the same shall be provided to investigating agency. The present complaint filed by her is nothing but a counter blast to the complaint filed against her and her accomplice for the offence of extortion. We are in the process of consulting our lawyers in this regard and will take appropriate legal action,” it further read.