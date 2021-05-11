Trending Now

Bhumi Pednekar: I want to thank each and every Indian who has come forward to save a fellow citizen


Bhumi Pednekar (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)
By Murtuza Iqbal

The second wave of Covid-19 has affected India a lot. Many Bollywood celebs are trying their best to help the people of the country, and one of them is Bhumi Pednekar.

The actress has started a social media initiative called COVID Warrior that uses the power of social media to save people’s lives.

Talking about how people have united during this difficult time, Bhumi stated, “The pandemic has united us in ways and forms that we had never been before. We have united in grief, we have united to pray for someone we don’t know, we have united to save a life, and we have united for humanity. I want to thank each and every Indian who has come forward to save a fellow citizen, reach out to another person in need. As a citizen, I’m proud of how we Indians have joined hands in a bid to protect a life.”

Further talking about her initiative COVID Warrior, the actress said, “COVID Warrior has used the power of social media for the greater good. It has used the power of digital to unify people fighting a common enemy. I have been overwhelmed with the love and care that people have showered on one another in this moment of crisis. I’m aware that we have a long way to go before this virus is curbed but I’m spending every second of my time to fight it and save someone.”

“I know every Indian standing with me on this digital frontier is spending every single moment to constantly reach out to those in need. We will come out of this. We will overcome this virus and right now we want to save as many human beings as possible,” she added








