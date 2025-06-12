Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Bhool Chuk Maaf review: Bollywood time-loop comedy runs out of fresh ideas

A talented cast, led by Rajkummar Rao

Bhool Chuk Maaf review

'Bhool Chuk Maaf' streaming on Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime
Anjali Mehta
By Anjali MehtaJun 12, 2025
Anjali Mehta
See Full Bio

After a last-minute cancelled theatrical release and a court order forcing a limited cinema screening weeks later, the Bollywood comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf is now finally available on streaming platform Amazon Prime.

The film follows a man desperate to marry the love of his life. In order to win over her father, he goes to great lengths to impress him. Everything goes according to plan – until the haldi ceremony, which takes place the day before the wedding. He suddenly finds himself stuck in a time loop, reliving that exact same day over and over again. No one believes him, and tensions begin to mount.

What could have been a wildly entertaining blend of comedy, emotion, introspection, and unexpected twists quickly runs out of steam. Time-loop comedies have worked well in global cinema, largely due to strong writing that brings new dimensions to a familiar concept. Unfortunately, writer-director Karan Sharma is unable to build on the promising premise, and the novelty wears off early. Instead of using the loop to explore characters or drive inventive storytelling, the film falls into a repetitive cycle – in soul, structure and spirit.

A talented cast, led by Rajkummar Rao, tries to breathe life into the film with spirited performances, but they soon devolve into irritating caricatures. Rising star Wamiqa Gabbi is as watchable as ever, but is ultimately underused. Even the music disappoints, with forgettable tracks that lack emotional weight or energy. The only mildly engaging song, Chor Bazari Phir Se, turns out to be a weaker cover version of a past hit.

Like its title, which means ‘forgive my mistakes’, Bhool Chuk Maaf is a cinematic error that is best forgotten. Instead of fulfilling its potential, this time-loop romantic comedy ends up going in circles – without landing anywhere meaningful or entertaining.

comedytime loopbhool chuk maafbollywood

Related News

Yung Sammy
Entertainment

Indo-Nigerian rapper Yung Sammy is redefining hip hop in South Asia

Experts suspect engine failure or bird hit in Air India crash
News

Experts suspect engine failure or bird hit in Air India crash

Jolly Rancher Recalled in UK Over Cancer-Linked Chemical Fears
UK

Jolly Rancher candy recalled in UK over cancer-linked chemicals

British national survives Ahmedabad Air India crash
News

British national survives Ahmedabad Air India crash

More For You

Shah Rukh Khan home

The crown for the most expensive celebrity-owned home in India has now passed on

Getty Images

Shah Rukh Khan doesn't own the swankiest Bollywood home, this couple now owns €27 million Mumbai home

For decades, Shah Rukh Khan’s ocean-facing mansion, Mannat, stood as the pinnacle of Bollywood royalty. Located in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra area, the house wasn’t just a home—it was a symbol. Fans from around the world still gather outside its gates, hoping for a glimpse of the man often called the “King of Bollywood.”

But the crown for the most expensive celebrity-owned home in India has now passed on.

Keep ReadingShow less
Brian Wilson music genres

Wilson built bridges between styles that rarely met

Getty Images

Brian Wilson: 6 genres that prove he was more than just a 'Beach Boy'

Brian Wilson, who died this week aged 82, is best remembered as the sonic architect of the Beach Boys and the laid-back "California sound" that swept the world in the 1960s. But to stop there would be to miss the scale of his ambition. Behind the striped shirts and sun-soaked harmonies was a composer and producer who transformed pop music, often by refusing to stay in one genre.

From symphonic pop to soul and psychedelia, Wilson built bridges between styles that rarely met. Here’s a look at six genres that define his legacy and show how much more there was to the man who gave us Good Vibrations.

Keep ReadingShow less
Harvey Weinstein

Weinstein is currently serving a 16-year prison sentence in California

Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of assault in retrial, jury undecided on rape charge

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of committing a criminal sexual act against one woman in his New York retrial. The 73-year-old was acquitted of another count of the same charge relating to a second woman.

The jury did not reach a verdict on a third charge of rape involving a third woman. Weinstein had pleaded not guilty to all three charges, maintaining that all sexual encounters were consensual and denying any assault.

Keep ReadingShow less
top indie films 2025

Ten buzzworthy indie films that could shape the TIFF 2025 conversation

getty images

Top 10 indie films catching global attention before TIFF 2025

As the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2025 draws near, a wave of independently made films is already dominating conversations among critics, programmers, and distributors. These are not your typical star-studded blockbusters. In fact, they’re character-driven, stylistically bold, and often politically or emotionally charged stories. Many have already premiered at Cannes or Sundance, while a few are TIFF-bound discoveries. One Indian film, in particular, is catching the attention of international curators with its quiet force.

Here’s a look at 10 indie titles being talked about before the TIFF line-up is even announced.

Keep ReadingShow less
Arjun Rampal Rana Naidu

Arjun Rampal says Rauf is the darkest character he has portrayed

Instagram/rananaidunetflix

Arjun Rampal says Rauf in 'Rana Naidu' is the most ruthless role of his career

Arjun Rampal has stepped into a deeply unsettling place with his portrayal of Rauf in Netflix’s Rana Naidu season 2. The actor, known for playing intense characters, says this role was unlike anything he’s done before.

“He’s the most terrifyingly real character I’ve ever played,” Rampal said. Rauf is unpredictable, violent, and entirely devoid of empathy, yet not completely soulless. What sets him apart is a surprising emotional sliver: the fierce love he holds for his niece. “She’s the only one he protects without question,” he explained. “It’s the only time you see something human in him.”

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc