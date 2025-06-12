Bhool Chuk Maaf review: Bollywood time-loop comedy runs out of fresh ideas

After a last-minute cancelled theatrical release and a court order forcing a limited cinema screening weeks later, the Bollywood comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf is now finally available on streaming platform Amazon Prime.

The film follows a man desperate to marry the love of his life. In order to win over her father, he goes to great lengths to impress him. Everything goes according to plan – until the haldi ceremony, which takes place the day before the wedding. He suddenly finds himself stuck in a time loop, reliving that exact same day over and over again. No one believes him, and tensions begin to mount.

What could have been a wildly entertaining blend of comedy, emotion, introspection, and unexpected twists quickly runs out of steam. Time-loop comedies have worked well in global cinema, largely due to strong writing that brings new dimensions to a familiar concept. Unfortunately, writer-director Karan Sharma is unable to build on the promising premise, and the novelty wears off early. Instead of using the loop to explore characters or drive inventive storytelling, the film falls into a repetitive cycle – in soul, structure and spirit.

A talented cast, led by Rajkummar Rao, tries to breathe life into the film with spirited performances, but they soon devolve into irritating caricatures. Rising star Wamiqa Gabbi is as watchable as ever, but is ultimately underused. Even the music disappoints, with forgettable tracks that lack emotional weight or energy. The only mildly engaging song, Chor Bazari Phir Se, turns out to be a weaker cover version of a past hit.

Like its title, which means ‘forgive my mistakes’, Bhool Chuk Maaf is a cinematic error that is best forgotten. Instead of fulfilling its potential, this time-loop romantic comedy ends up going in circles – without landing anywhere meaningful or entertaining.