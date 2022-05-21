Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 emerges as Kartik Aaryan’s biggest opener

Kartik Aaryan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Kartik Aaryan has proved once again that he does not need the backing of a big banner to make his film work at the box office. His latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022), which hit theatres on May 20, put up a great show at the ticket window on Day 1 and emerged as his biggest opener to date.

Made on a moderate budget, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 minted over £1,439,236 (₹14 crore) on its opening day. The Anees Bazmee directorial is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banners of T-Series and Cine1 Studios.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first-day collection of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on social media. Check it out:

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 brings JOY, gives HOPE, boosts MORALE, revives BIZ… Silences NAYSAYERS, who wrote obituaries of #Bollywood after a string of flops… FANTASTIC Day 1, despite *low ticket pricing*… Emerges #KartikAaryan‘s BIGGEST OPENER… Fri ₹ 14.11 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/x7sQvR0oVb — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 21, 2022

In another post, he showered praises on Kartik Aaryan and said the audience has made the actor people’s superstar. “Kartik Aaryan is on a great footing, post Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor has delivered a string of hits without the backing of big production houses or top-ranking directors… It’s the moviegoers who have made him a people’s superstar and the BO numbers endorse this fact.”

#KartikAaryan is on a great footing, post #BhoolBhulaiyaa2… The actor has delivered a string of Hits without the backing of big production houses or top-ranking directors… It’s the moviegoers who have made him a people’s superstar and the #BO numbers endorse this fact. pic.twitter.com/XnEWyoKOgY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 21, 2022

The opening day collection was shared by Cine1 Studios on its official Twitter page. “Filled with laughter & fear! This complete family entertainer is entertaining all,” the post read.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, as the title clearly suggests, is a sequel to filmmaker Priyadarshan’s 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja in lead roles. While the remake stars Tabu, Kiara Advani, Sanjay Mishra, and Rajpal Yadav in addition to Kartik Aaryan.

The actor has a number of several other exciting projects in the pipeline, including Shehzada, Captain India, and Freddy.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.