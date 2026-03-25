Bhavik Haria teams up with Tauseef Akhtar for cross-cultural devotional album

Highlights

London-based singer Bhavik Haria unveils new devotional album project

Collaboration with renowned composer Tauseef Akhtar marks a key milestone

Album draws on poetry from figures including Rumi, Kabir and Meera Bai

A cross-cultural devotional project

Bhavik Haria is preparing to release a new album later this year, positioning it as a multi-faith exploration of spiritual themes rooted in what he describes as “inner divine love”.

Based in London, Haria’s upcoming project builds on his 2024 album Sama and reflects a shift towards a more global, cross-cultural sound. The record is developed in collaboration with Tauseef Akhtar, who has composed and produced the music.

The project aims to move beyond traditional formats of devotional music, bringing together influences from different faith traditions into a single body of work.

The project aims to move beyond traditional formats of devotional music Bhavik Haria

Revisiting classical voices

The album reinterprets verses from well-known poets across centuries, including Rumi, Kabir, Meera Bai, Amir Khusrau and Bulleh Shah.

By placing these works in a contemporary musical setting, the album seeks to connect older spiritual traditions with present-day audiences. Haria has said the intention is to highlight a shared emotional and philosophical core across different beliefs.

Collaboration rooted in mentorship

The involvement of Akhtar adds a personal dimension to the project. A disciple of Jagjit Singh, Akhtar is known for blending semi-classical Indian music with modern arrangements. His role as both composer and producer underscores a mentor-student relationship that has shaped the album’s direction.

Haria has described the collaboration as a significant step in his career, pointing to the influence of his “Guruji” in shaping both the sound and scope of the work.

Bridging tradition and global sound

Featuring musicians from the UK and India, the album is designed to bridge geographical and stylistic divides. It combines elements of Indian devotional music with broader global influences, aiming to reach audiences beyond its traditional base.

Further details, including the album title and release of lead singles, are expected to be announced in the coming months.