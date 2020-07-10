Bhansali signs Ranveer Singh for a cameo in Gangubai Kathiawadi?

Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role, is one of the most awaited films of 2020. The team was busy shooting for the period drama at Film City in Mumbai when India went into complete lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the makers had to stall the shoot halfway.

As Bollywood gears up to resume production in a couple of weeks from now, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has reportedly added a new actor to the cast of Gangubai Kathiawadi. Yes, you read that right!

After Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi, Bhansali has roped in his favourite Ranveer Singh for a special cameo in the film. Divulging more information, a source in the know tells a publication, “It is a very powerful cameo, and Ranveer cannot say no to Sanjay Leela Bhansali…ever! On top of that, the film has Alia Bhatt in the lead. Alia and Ranveer have shared a special rapport from the time they worked together in Gully Boy (2019). So Ranveer has absolutely no reason to decline the offer.”

Ranveer Singh, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of his hugely anticipated film ’83. The sports drama, which chronicles the Indian cricket team’s unprecedented win against West Indies in the 1983 World Cup tournament, was originally slated to arrive in theatres on 10th April, 2020. However, the makers had to defer its release until further notice due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Apart from ’83, Singh also plays the lead role in Yash Raj Films’ comic-caper Jayeshbhai Jordaar, directed by debutant filmmaker Divyang Thakur. Newcomer Shalini Pandey will be making her Bollywood debut with the film. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is set to release on 2nd October, 2020.