Bhagyashree reveals what’s common between Salman Khan and Prabhas

Bhagyashree made her Bollywood debut with Maine Pyar Kiya in which she was starred opposite Salman Khan. The film was a super hit at the box office and Bhagyashree became a star overnight. But, the actress decided to take a back seat and concentrate on her family life.

In early 2000, she featured in a few films where she played supporting roles, and now, the actress is all set to make a comeback this year with two films, Radhe Shyam and Thalaivi. The former stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, and the latter features Kangana Ranaut in the lead role.

Recently, while talking to Mumbai Mirror, Bhagrashree spoke about her experience of working with Prabhas. She stated, "He is a thorough gentleman and a very down-to-earth person. It was a pleasure working with him."







Further talking about what’s common between Salman and Prabhas, the actress said, “Both of them believe in themselves and that’s what makes them work towards what they want to do.”

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is a period love story and it is a multi-lingual film. The movie is being simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi. While the release date of the film is not yet announced, a few days ago, there were reports that the movie might release in April this year.







Talking about Thalaivi, the AL Vijay directorial is also a multi-lingual film shot in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Apart from Kangana and Bhagyashree, the movie also stars Arvind Swami and Madhoo. The makers of Thalaivi have also not yet announced the release date of the movie.






