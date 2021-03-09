Trending Now

Bestway to restructure Costcutter as part of integration


Dawood Pervez, Managing Director, Bestway Wholesale
Dawood Pervez, Managing Director, Bestway Wholesale

BESTWAY WHOLESALE will restructure the Costcutter Supermarkets Group (CSG) as it begins the integration of the business following the completion of acquisition last month, the company said.



Dawood Pervez, managing director of Bestway Wholesale, on Monday (8) confirmed that the two businesses would be integrated seamlessly, in order to unlock additional value for customers and streamline efficiencies within the combined business.

“We want to ensure that all operating divisions are focused on delivering value for our customers, and on elements that matter most to them in order to continue to deliver service excellence and accelerate growth,” he said.

“We all operate in a highly competitive and dynamic market and by aligning CSG’s structure and process within our broader business, this helps us prepare for the challenges and opportunities ahead.”



Pervez said the restructuring process will be unrolled over the weeks ahead, and the company will be “looking to minimise job losses.”

“We recognise that these changes will be difficult for colleagues and we will be doing everything we can to fully support those affected,” he added.

The integration is being headed by Bestway’s chief operating officer, Naser Khan.



The acquisition, announced in December last year, takes Bestway Wholesale’s annual turnover to almost £3 billion, alongside a symbol, franchise, and company store retail estate of more than 3,795 stores in the UK.













Most Popular

To Automate or Not to Automate 10 Things to Consider

Thousands of women join Indian farmers' protest against new laws

ArcelorMittal to invest around £5bn in India's Gujarat

Bestway to restructure Costcutter as part of integration

Malala signs Apple TV deal to produce new dramas, documentaries



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×