BESTWAY WHOLESALE will restructure the Costcutter Supermarkets Group (CSG) as it begins the integration of the business following the completion of acquisition last month, the company said.







Dawood Pervez, managing director of Bestway Wholesale, on Monday (8) confirmed that the two businesses would be integrated seamlessly, in order to unlock additional value for customers and streamline efficiencies within the combined business.

“We want to ensure that all operating divisions are focused on delivering value for our customers, and on elements that matter most to them in order to continue to deliver service excellence and accelerate growth,” he said.

“We all operate in a highly competitive and dynamic market and by aligning CSG’s structure and process within our broader business, this helps us prepare for the challenges and opportunities ahead.”







Pervez said the restructuring process will be unrolled over the weeks ahead, and the company will be “looking to minimise job losses.”

“We recognise that these changes will be difficult for colleagues and we will be doing everything we can to fully support those affected,” he added.

The integration is being headed by Bestway’s chief operating officer, Naser Khan.







The acquisition, announced in December last year, takes Bestway Wholesale’s annual turnover to almost £3 billion, alongside a symbol, franchise, and company store retail estate of more than 3,795 stores in the UK.





