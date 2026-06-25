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Bestway Group hosts 33rd charity race day, raises funds for WaterAid

More than 750 guests attended the annual fundraising event at Royal Ascot

Bestway Group Event

Former prime minister Baroness Theresa May joined guests at Bestway Group's Charity Race Day held at Royal Ascot

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Teena Jose
By Teena JoseJun 25, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business and the UK property market. She reports on market trends, economic developments and business leaders, while also producing daily digital video content on business and finance.

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Bestway Group brought together more than 750 guests at Royal Ascot for its 33rd Annual Charity Race Day, raising funds for WaterAid as business leaders, politicians and partners gathered for the annual fundraising event.

The event, held last Friday (19), was attended by former prime minister Baroness Theresa May, alongside Members of Parliament, diplomats, business leaders, customers and Bestway colleagues.

Speaking at the event, Bestway Group Chairman Lord Zameer Choudrey CBE SI Pk shared an update on the company's performance, saying the group's annual turnover had risen to £5.2 billion over the past year, while profit before tax reached £750 million.

Bestway Group currently serves more than 12 million customers worldwide and employs over 63,000 people across its businesses, as per company statement.

Guests also heard from Lord Leigh of Hurley, who highlighted WaterAid's work in improving access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene in communities around the world. He noted that he has helped raise more than £750,000 for the charity over the years.

Reflecting on the company's long-running fundraising initiative, Lord Choudrey said Bestway's Charity Race Day has supported more than 28 charities and raised over £5 million during the past three decades, as quoted in a statement.

He also said the Bestway Foundation has donated more than £50 million to charitable causes in the UK and internationally, supporting community projects and social initiatives.

The annual Charity Race Day is one of Bestway Group's flagship fundraising events, bringing together business partners and stakeholders to support charitable organisations each year.

bestway groupcharity race dayfundraising eventroyal ascot
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