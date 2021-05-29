Website Logo
  • Saturday, May 29, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 322,512
Total Cases 27,729,247
Today's Fatalities 3,617
Today's Cases 173,790
Entertainment

Bell Bottom makers to decide on the release medium soon

Akshay Kumar (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Rumours abounded some time ago that after Laxmii (2020) Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited film Bell Bottom was also heading to Disney+ Hotstar for a direct-to-digital premiere. However, as the rumours reached the makers, they released a statement and dismissed them for one and all.

If fresh reports are to be believed, the makers may take the final call on the release medium of the film by June-end. Sharing more details, a source close to the development tells an entertainment portal, “These are uncertain times and hence, it is ideal to keep all options of release open. In the month of May, Bell Bottom gang was speaking to both Amazon and Hotstar, to gauge the market value of their film. The film was screened for Hotstar officials too and got fantastic response from them. However, eventually, producers decided to stick to Amazon as their digital partner.”

Does that mean, Bell Bottom will have a direct-to-digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video? “The answer is no. At this point in time, the producers have kept both the theatrical and digital option open for Bell Bottom. It is by the end of June that they will take a final call on the release of this espionage. If the cinema halls don’t open up or there is no light at the end of the tunnel with respect to the reopening of theatres, it will take a digital route and premiere on Amazon on August 15,” the source divulges.

The source goes on to add that the team will seal the deal by June end. “They have two contracts, at two different prices – one for a post-theatrical release on Prime and other for a direct-to-digital premiere on the same platform. It is just a matter of sign and the medium will be locked. An announcement about the release plans can be expected around the month of July,” concluded the source.

Directed by Ranjit M Tiwari, Bell Bottom also stars Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor and Lara Dutta in important roles. It has been bankrolled under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment.

Eastern Eye

