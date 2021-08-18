Begum’s lawyer investigated for ‘disgracefully insensitive’ social media post

Shamima Begum fled to war-torn Syria at the age of 15 in 2015. (File photo)

By: Sattwik Biswal

SHAMIMA BEGUM’S lawyer is being investigated by regulator after posting image of Taliban insurgents in Kabul with reference to Thin Lizzy song ‘The boys are back in town’.

A solicitors’ regulator is investigating Tasnime Akunjee over a social media post he made in reference to the Thin Lizzy song along with a picture of armed Taliban insurgents in the capital city building.

Akunjee, who is also a consultant at the Brentford branch of Waterford Solicitors, has been slammed by people and his post being called ‘disgracefully insensitive’.

After the post was flagged to legal watchdog the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA), MailOnline reports that it is assessing the message.

“We are aware and are gathering information before considering any next steps,” an SRA spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Back in 2017, the regulatory authority had issued a warning to all lawyers flagging the potential for tweets to be considered “offensive communications”.

In response, Akunjee says he was being ironic in his message. “I see a bunch of people are purportedly upset at the ‘the boys are back’ tweet earlier today – let’s look at the sort of people who possess no concept of irony.”

The Taliban took control of Kabul on Sunday (15) after the Western-backed government collapsed and president Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

Akunjee first appeared in the public eye when he represented the families of three girls including Begum who fled to join IS in Syria in 2015.