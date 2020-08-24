Before Sadak 2 starts streaming on OTT, here’s a look at the best films of Mahesh Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt’s last film as a director was 1999 release Kartoos and now, after 21 years he is all set to make his directorial comeback with the film Sadak 2. The movie stars Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead role.

Sadak 2 was slated to hit the big screen in June this year, but due to the pandemic, it will now release on Disney+ Hotstar on 28th August 2020. Well, the film has been embroiled in a lot of controversies due to the ongoing debate on nepotism.

But let’s not forget that Mahesh Bhatt is one of the most renowned filmmakers of Bollywood. So, before Sadak 2 starts streaming on the OTT platform, let’s look at the best movies of the filmmaker…

Arth

1983 release Arth, starring Shabana Azmi, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Smita Patil, Raj Kiran, and Rohini Hattangadi, was said to be ahead of its time. The Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial spoke about infidelity, divorce, and women empowerment.

Saaransh

1984 release Saaransh is undoubtedly one of the best works of Mahesh Bhatt. The film was about an elderly who come to terms with the loss of their only son. The movie starred Anupam Kher and Rohini Hattangadi in the lead roles and it was India’s official entry for the 1985 Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

Aashiqui

Aashiqui is known for its songs and even after 30 years of its release, the music of the film is still loved by one and all. Bhatt’s narration was also damn good and the movie went on to become a blockbuster at that time.

Sadak

1991 release Sadak starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt is a cult film. The movie was a super hit at the box office and is mainly known for the late Sadashiv Amrapurkar’s award-winning performance as the film’s villain, Maharani. We now surely have high expectations from the film’s sequel.

Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

1993 release Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke is undoubtedly one of the best rom-coms made in Bollywood. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the movie has received cult status and also went on to win many awards including National Film Special Jury Award for Bhatt.

Tamanna

In 1997, Mahesh Bhatt directed the film Tamanna starring Pooja Bhatt and Paresh Rawal. The movie was about a transgender who brings up a girl whom he had found in a garbage bin. Tamanna went on to win the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues.

Zakhm

Last but not the least, we have 1998 release Zakhm on the list. Starring Ajay Devgn, Pooja Bhatt, Sonali Bendre and Kunal Kemmu, it is surely one of the best movies of Mahesh Bhatt. And well, this one too won a National Award, Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration.